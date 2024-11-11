The Selena Gomez Makeup Mishap That Gave Donald Trump Vibes

Many people have gradually started giving self-tanners a wide berth ever since the product became practically synonymous with Former President Donald Trump, who has suffered plenty of very public fake tan fails over the years. Singer and actor Selena Gomez, however, was still brave enough to apply some self-tanner before the 2018 Met Gala — a move she regrets to this day. Gomez can certainly attest to the sneaky ways fake tan can make you appear more orange than you'd like to be, and while walking the red carpet in 2018, while wearing a white gown no less, Gomez's skin tone temporarily made us question whether she might be distantly related to Trump.

Advertisement

The Disney alum opened up about her self-tanning mishap while sharing skincare and makeup tips with fans in a video for Vogue, telling viewers that she and her team decided her complexion just needed a little bit of a glow. "So [I] put on some of this tanning lotion and it looked really beautiful and very even," Gomez recalled. "As the evening kept going on, it was getting a little darker and darker and I didn't notice it." When the singer finally had a moment to sit down and look at some of her pictures, horror washed over her when she noticed her orange complexion. "I was like: 'This is going to be terrible because I'm going to get eaten alive about this," Gomez admitted.

And indeed, the internet definitely spotted it too, with many users taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss the "Only Murders in the Building" star's self-tan fail. "Someone clearly got the settings wrong on the tanning bed," one critic wrote alongside a gif from "Family Guy" of a painfully sunburnt Stewie Griffin, while another added, "Selena got too much bronzer on the top half of her body. Or her legs need some sun."

Advertisement