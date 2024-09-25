Donald Trump's Worst Tan Fail Yet Shows Tell-Tale Sign Of Rookie Mistake (And We're Embarrassed)
It seems former President Donald Trump is embracing those "orange person" jabs a little too much. While speaking during a campaign rally at the Ed Fry Arena in Indiana, Pennsylvania on September 23, it appeared he had recently made a rookie mistake at the tanning salon.
In order to make a tan look natural (and, frankly, believable) the person needs to be sure the color of their hands matches the color of their face. Trump must have missed that memo during tanning class, because photos captured of the Republican nominee show that his hands most definitely do not match his face's skin color; his face is much darker than his hands. You'd think someone who has a history of fake tanning would make sure to avoid this faux pas.
It's possible that this mismatch isn't from a tanning mishap, though. There's a chance that his face's unnatural glow could be from makeup bronzer, instead. There have been a lot of rumors that Trump uses makeup and, while there's nothing wrong with this — makeup can be used by anyone, regardless of gender — you'd still think his team would have pointed out the obvious — and embarrassing — imbalance.
Donald Trump's orange hue fluctuates
Interestingly, Fast Company put out a piece on September 9 hilariously titled, "It's not your imagination. Donald Trump is less orange." Whatever happened between then and the Pennsylvania rally a couple of weeks later clearly made a big difference, because he certainly looks more orange now, and not just in contrast with his hands.
The controversial political figure has had quite a transformation over the years, going from that funny cameo moment in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" to a name the nation can't go one whole day without talking about in some capacity. Of course, he has been known to leave the coloring at home and go makeup free, but that hasn't stopped users on X, formerly known as Twitter, from commenting on his orange appearance.
In 2023, someone passionately posted, "I HATE HIS ORANGE FACE." In July 2024, one person tweeted how Trump "went REAL heavy on the fake tan makeup this time." Earlier this month, another person wrote: "Kamala Harris has a plan. Donald Trump has a bad tan." Our advice? Either leave the fake tan alone or make sure you're covering all exposed body parts — especially before a big event.