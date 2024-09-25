Donald Trump's Worst Tan Fail Yet Shows Tell-Tale Sign Of Rookie Mistake (And We're Embarrassed)

It seems former President Donald Trump is embracing those "orange person" jabs a little too much. While speaking during a campaign rally at the Ed Fry Arena in Indiana, Pennsylvania on September 23, it appeared he had recently made a rookie mistake at the tanning salon.

Advertisement

In order to make a tan look natural (and, frankly, believable) the person needs to be sure the color of their hands matches the color of their face. Trump must have missed that memo during tanning class, because photos captured of the Republican nominee show that his hands most definitely do not match his face's skin color; his face is much darker than his hands. You'd think someone who has a history of fake tanning would make sure to avoid this faux pas.

It's possible that this mismatch isn't from a tanning mishap, though. There's a chance that his face's unnatural glow could be from makeup bronzer, instead. There have been a lot of rumors that Trump uses makeup and, while there's nothing wrong with this — makeup can be used by anyone, regardless of gender — you'd still think his team would have pointed out the obvious — and embarrassing — imbalance.

Advertisement