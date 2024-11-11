Inside Gracie Abrams And Paul Mescal's Relationship
Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal first sparked rumors of a romance back in June when TMZ published photos of the pair on what appeared to be a cozy dinner date. At the time, the low-key and often private individuals kept mum on whether or not the date was simply a meeting between friends or something more. However, rumors began to swirl that the two were romantically involved. And in August, photos obtained by The Daily Mail of the pair holding hands while shopping in London appeared to confirm it.
The two have since been photographed numerous times lovingly embracing each other while walking around London and New York City. Mescal was also spotted supporting Abrams when she opened for Taylor Swift in Miami on the Eras Tour. While representatives for both Abrams and Mescal have refused to comment on the status of their relationship, a source confirmed to People that the two are indeed "hooking up" and the relationship is in the early stages.
Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams' past relationship histories
Before the rumors of his romantic involvement with Gracie Abrams, Mescal was briefly linked to Natalie Portman after the two were spotted hanging out outside a bar. However, insiders claimed the two were just friends. Since his breakout performance in Hulu's "Normal People" released in 2020, Mescal's most high-profile relationship was with musician Phoebe Bridgers, which lasted for two years. Interestingly, Bridgers and Abrams reportedly are friends and have publicly supported each other.
Meanwhile, Abrams, the daughter of legendary filmmaker J.J. Abrams, was romantically linked to DJ Hayes Bradley. However, the two never officially confirmed the relationship. Prior, Abrams was involved in a long-term on-again off-again relationship with songwriter Blake Slatkin that ended in 2022. Popular gossip account Deuxmoi hinted at the possibility of Abrams and Dylan O'Brien being an item in 2022. However, there was little evidence to substantiate the rumor.
Whatever the future holds for Mescal and Abrams' romantic relationship, things are looking very bright in their professional lives. Mescal, already an Oscar-nominated actor in 2023 for "Aftersun" looks on a path to repeat that feat with the release of "Gladiator II" later this year. Meanwhile, after receiving her first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2023, Abrams' sophomore album debuted at No.2 on the Billboard charts earlier this year.