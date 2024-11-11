Inside Gracie Abrams And Paul Mescal's Relationship

Before the rumors of his romantic involvement with Gracie Abrams, Mescal was briefly linked to Natalie Portman after the two were spotted hanging out outside a bar. However, insiders claimed the two were just friends. Since his breakout performance in Hulu's "Normal People" released in 2020, Mescal's most high-profile relationship was with musician Phoebe Bridgers, which lasted for two years. Interestingly, Bridgers and Abrams reportedly are friends and have publicly supported each other.

Meanwhile, Abrams, the daughter of legendary filmmaker J.J. Abrams, was romantically linked to DJ Hayes Bradley. However, the two never officially confirmed the relationship. Prior, Abrams was involved in a long-term on-again off-again relationship with songwriter Blake Slatkin that ended in 2022. Popular gossip account Deuxmoi hinted at the possibility of Abrams and Dylan O'Brien being an item in 2022. However, there was little evidence to substantiate the rumor.

Whatever the future holds for Mescal and Abrams' romantic relationship, things are looking very bright in their professional lives. Mescal, already an Oscar-nominated actor in 2023 for "Aftersun" looks on a path to repeat that feat with the release of "Gladiator II" later this year. Meanwhile, after receiving her first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2023, Abrams' sophomore album debuted at No.2 on the Billboard charts earlier this year.

