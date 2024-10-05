Inside Gracie Abrams' Relationship With Her Very Famous Dad

Gracie Abrams' music and persona could fool anyone into thinking she is an indie darling. In reality, however, the singer is the daughter of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" director JJ Abrams and former political aide Katie McGrath. Naturally, Gracie's famous roots led people to question her sudden high-profile position in the industry and even to label her a nepo baby. In fact, a Vulture article showed that she came from a long line of nepo babies since JJ was born to producers Gerald W. Abrams and Carol Ann Abrams. Nonetheless, the "I Love You, I'm Sorry" songstress defended herself against the harsh label during a 2023 chat with Rolling Stone.

Advertisement

Gracie asserted that just like every other human being in the world, she didn't get to choose her parents while also acknowledging, "There are a million visible and even more invisible advantages to having family members who are in any entertainment industry." The singer added, "I know how hard I work, and I know how separate I've kept [my parents] from every conversation about anything career-wise, but of course you can understand what it looks like from the outside."

Likewise, in a 2022 interview with The Independent, Gracie confessed that she tried to publicly distance herself from her famous parents to protect her career, and they were empathetic of that decision. However, upon further reflection, she realized that her mother and father could have offered some valuable advice from their experiences. Although Gracie may have tried to beat the nepo baby allegations publicly, she remains close to her dad behind the scenes.

Advertisement