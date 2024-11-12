Jennifer Lopez's Most Stunning Makeup-Free Moments

Jennifer Lopez is as well known for looking half her age as she is for her acting and music career — and her no makeup days prove her flawless complexion and taut skin are no illusion. So much so J. Lo has no problem ditching the cosmetics in front of the world. In fact, she's repeatedly made a point of it.

Advertisement

"When I go makeup-free in my videos, it is really about letting people know that it's OK," she told People in 2023. "I love being fully made up and looking glamorous ... But there's also just you with no makeup on and without all of the embellishments and that is just as beautiful," she said. The star also shared that ditching cosmetics actually gives her more confidence, admitting, "It makes me feel better about myself, and makes me feel like I don't have to hide." That's not too surprising seeing as J. Lo has been spotted in some totally stunning makeup-free moments. Hey, as she's been telling us for years, she's real.