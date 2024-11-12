Jennifer Lopez's Most Stunning Makeup-Free Moments
Jennifer Lopez is as well known for looking half her age as she is for her acting and music career — and her no makeup days prove her flawless complexion and taut skin are no illusion. So much so J. Lo has no problem ditching the cosmetics in front of the world. In fact, she's repeatedly made a point of it.
"When I go makeup-free in my videos, it is really about letting people know that it's OK," she told People in 2023. "I love being fully made up and looking glamorous ... But there's also just you with no makeup on and without all of the embellishments and that is just as beautiful," she said. The star also shared that ditching cosmetics actually gives her more confidence, admitting, "It makes me feel better about myself, and makes me feel like I don't have to hide." That's not too surprising seeing as J. Lo has been spotted in some totally stunning makeup-free moments. Hey, as she's been telling us for years, she's real.
She ditched the filters for a natural Instagram video at 54
Jennifer Lopez isn't piling on the filters to look younger as she ages, she really is looking younger. She ditched the makeup and filters for an Instagram video in 2023, posted shortly after her 54th birthday, that showed her natural complexion. She told fans, "Me, barefaced, with no makeup" and wrote in the caption: "No filter. ALL. ME." The star wore a slicked back bun and applied a selection of skincare products from her beauty brand, JLo Beauty, including the JLo Beauty That JLo Glow Serum. She repeatedly pressed her hands into her face, proving she definitely wasn't wearing cosmetics and looked happy and healthy reaping the rewards of the hard work she'd put into the line. And fans noticed. "No, you are never 54. Your beauty is that of a 20-year-old," one fan commented. Another wrote, "Natural beauty. No makeup, same beauty."
Lopez has admitted her confidence has grown as she's aged, so it's little surprise the no-makeup skincare video didn't phase her. "Women get more confident as they get older. Men in their 20s are very confident and cocky, and women are super insecure. And then it flips: Men get super insecure, and women get comfortable in their own skin, in a way that makes them more beautiful," she told W in 2017.
Jennifer Lopez went makeup-free to compete in a triathlon
Jennifer Lopez looked gorgeous when she went sans makeup in 2008 to compete in the Nautica Malibu Triathlon. She proved once and for all that she's not only beautiful with strategic lighting and angles, as the candid photos exposed her totally flawless, natural skin. Clearly, she's one of the lucky few without super dark undereye circles or pesky bags, though she did have the outline of her goggles still imprinted around her eyes. Lopez's whole body was wet, including her slicked back locks, as she exited the water and reached for a towel. Her totally natural appearance made one of her most stunning makeup-free moments because she was doing something she loved that was also good for her, and it showed as she glowed.
Lopez has repeatedly shared how important staying fit is to ensure she's looking and feeling healthy, and she regularly works out even when she doesn't want to. "Sometimes, I work too late the night before, and I'm like, 'Ugh, I can't do this.' But I tell myself, 'Just do it. It's only an hour,'" she told Us Weekly in 2015. And the superstar clearly knows it's not a good idea to wear makeup to the gym – or to a triathlon — because it can clog pores and cause blemishes.
J. Lo was au naturel sharing her beauty routine with fans
In 2023, Jennifer Lopez went makeup-free on Instagram again. In a video shared to her and JLo Beauty's accounts, the star flaunted her bare skin and talked fans through the four-step beauty routine she called "The Bronx Goddess Glow." She began by applying her JLo Beauty That JLo Glow Serum, then used her JLo Beauty That Blockbuster Hydrating Cream, JLo Beauty That Fresh Take Eye Cream, and JLo Beauty That Star Filter Complexion Booster (plus the same product in Pink Champagne as highlighter). The beauty added a touch of lip gloss and mascara — not that she needed it. Even without the most basic cosmetics, Lopez's skin looked illuminated from within. There wasn't a single blemish or dark spot on her face and even her brows were full and fluffy. But we love that Lopez wasn't afraid to show off the acute fine lines under her eyes, which are totally natural and proved she's had plenty to smile about.
Her stunning complexion isn't just down to products though, because how she treats her body is just as important. Lopez told InStyle in 2018, "I've taken care of myself, and now it shows." She shared she always gets enough sleep and stays away from caffeine and alcohol. Dodd Romero, Lopez's trainer and life coach, told Us Weekly in 2016 she drinks at least seven glasses of water each day and is careful about what she eats. "[She] stays away from processed foods and gets her nutrients from whole sources," he said.
Her bare skin stunned when she preached the importance of sunscreen
In July 2024, Jennifer Lopez made a great case for how important sunscreen is. In a video shared to her Instagram and JLo Beauty's account, Lopez was sans makeup in several clips that showed her applying her skincare. She advised fans to start using sunscreen (that should be SPF 30 or higher) when they're young. "The truth is, I did not take a lot of sun," she shared. In one clip, Lopez had her hair pulled back to let her natural beauty shine through and her face shone because it was so hydrated. The superstar didn't show any signs of sun damage or redness, but proved she wasn't made up or using a filter as she had a just noticeable red patch on the tip of her nose. This made for a stunning makeup-free moment because of how important Lopez's message was, not only for keeping skin looking young, but for staying safe.
Lopez told PopSugar in 2020 that sunscreen is an important step in her routine. "A dermatologist told me at a very young age to use sunscreen, and I was like, 'What do I need sunscreen for? I live in New York.' But the truth is, that was a big part of why I was able to stay youthful looking, because I used it as my moisturizer every single day. It helped me protect myself from the elements," she said.
Jennifer Lopez shared a stunning close-up of her makeup-free skin during a spa day
Jennifer Lopez wowed fans in 2023 when she shared an extreme close-up of her bare skin during a spa day. The "Marry Me" actor posted a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, that only showed half her face, but it was still clear she had incredible skin with very few visible pores or obvious skin texture. Old mascara was smudged below her left eye and the star showed a little natural darkness in the inner corner of her eyes — but that just made the gorgeous photo even more relatable. Lopez shared in the caption, "Me after my hydrafacial with my @jlobeauty booster." Fans jaws were on the floor, as one X user commented, "Gorgeous with or without makeup!" "Flawless," another replied. There aren't many celebs that would feel confident with the camera so close without makeup or a filter, which made this upload even more inspiring.
Lopez may enjoy a skin treatment, but she's always denied going under the knife. After a fan commented on one of her 2021 Instagram uploads accusing her of being unable to move her forehead due to Botox, J. Lo hit back. "For the 500 millionth time, I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery ... Don't spend your time trying to bring others down, that will keep you youthful & beautiful too!!" she responded in part (via PopCrave). And we totally agree.