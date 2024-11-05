Big Scandals That Will Always Haunt Former First Ladies

Everything and everyone in the White House is scrutinized under the microscope of public opinion. Controversies often appear, whether they have a partisan basis or are more rooted in societal norms. While the president is generally the one who people look at the most, that doesn't mean that the first ladies have been immune to scandal throughout the nearly 250 years of the USA, since there are plenty of things first ladies can't do when they're in the White House.

One thing a first lady should definitely not be doing is running the country for her husband. Edith Wilson, Woodrow Wilson's wife, was apparently doing just that behind the scenes. She spent time as her husband's personal secretary and sat in during meetings, but most people thought there was more to her time in the White House than that. President Wilson had a stroke in 1919, and Edith Wilson took over running the administration, per NPR. She also kept his health problems a secret, earning her widespread criticism and the derogatory title of 'Assistant President.'

Many first ladies didn't have to go anywhere near that extreme to raise the ire of observers, though. Most of the memorable scandals that have plagued former first ladies have been about anything from their choice of clothing to their public speeches, and they have had to deal with those controversies long after they left their political posts.

