Melania Trump Throws The Obamas Under The Bus For Her White House Move-In Delay

In Melania Trump's new memoir, the former first lady is letting the world into her private life and sharing her thoughts, first-hand, on a wide variety of subjects, including her marriage to Donald Trump and her political views. She also addresses some of her unusual grievances stemming from what she feels were petty slights made by Barack and Michelle Obama over eight years ago.

Many of the revelations and surprising viewpoints revealed in the self-titled memoir "Melania" are making headlines for their potential impact on Donald Trump's current presidential campaign. However, one of the most fascinating aspects of her reflections stems from her apparent belief that the Obamas were responsible for how long it took her to move to DC with her son, Barron Trump, following her husband's inauguration.

Donald was inaugurated in January 2017. It was five months before Melania and Barron Trump would follow, marking the first time in many years that the first lady did not immediately relocate after her husband took the oath of office. It was reported at the time that Melania kept Barron in New York to finish out his school year –- although her own recounting of events suggests it had more to do with complications regarding White House redecorating and the lack of communication between her team and the Obamas' transition team.

