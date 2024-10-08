Melania Trump Throws The Obamas Under The Bus For Her White House Move-In Delay
In Melania Trump's new memoir, the former first lady is letting the world into her private life and sharing her thoughts, first-hand, on a wide variety of subjects, including her marriage to Donald Trump and her political views. She also addresses some of her unusual grievances stemming from what she feels were petty slights made by Barack and Michelle Obama over eight years ago.
Many of the revelations and surprising viewpoints revealed in the self-titled memoir "Melania" are making headlines for their potential impact on Donald Trump's current presidential campaign. However, one of the most fascinating aspects of her reflections stems from her apparent belief that the Obamas were responsible for how long it took her to move to DC with her son, Barron Trump, following her husband's inauguration.
Donald was inaugurated in January 2017. It was five months before Melania and Barron Trump would follow, marking the first time in many years that the first lady did not immediately relocate after her husband took the oath of office. It was reported at the time that Melania kept Barron in New York to finish out his school year –- although her own recounting of events suggests it had more to do with complications regarding White House redecorating and the lack of communication between her team and the Obamas' transition team.
Melania Trump says the Obamas didn't help facilitate their move-in efforts in a timely manner
As Melania Trump writes in her book, there was a lot of work to be done when it came to redecorating several rooms of the private residence in the White House because they were out of style or not what she would have chosen herself. Additionally, until Barron Trump — who was 10 years old when his father was sworn in as president –there hadn't been a first son living in the White House since John Kennedy Jr. She explains that the children's bedrooms at the White House "had been decorated for girls for about sixty years." Clearly, she felt there was a lot of work to be done, and she essentially lays the blame for her high-profile delay at the Obamas' feet.
"It is customary for the incoming first family to start the moving process when the outgoing first family leaves for the holidays in December, and I understand the importance of following tradition in this manner," Melania writes. "Sadly, our team did not receive the access we had requested to visit the White House residence in December."
Melania claims that her team's requests to set up a time to visit the space went unanswered by the Obamas' team for some time, and their eventual response was filled with inaccuracies. The former first lady asserts that this back-and-forth "delayed the planning process, and I was only able to begin renovations after the inauguration, once we were already in the White House. Those three weeks would have been crucial for taking measurements, gathering plans, and starting preparations."