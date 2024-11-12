What Rachel Bilson And Hayden Christensen's Coparenting Relationship Is Like Today

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen's decade-long relationship has been over for seven years. However, "The O.C." and "Star Wars" stars are still connected through their daughter, Briar Rose, whom the two actors are raising together. In August 2024, Bilson offered a glimpse at her and Christensen's life as co-parents. "Everything's good," Bilson told People regarding her daughter's upbringing. "Everything's in a really good place. She is so beautifully flourishing and has the support completely surrounding her from every side." In another interview, she told People in 2021 that the most crucial quality of their successful co-parenting dynamic is their ability to communicate with each other. "Communication is key and just being on the same page, so everything's about the kid," she said. "As long as you put the kid first, everything will be okay." In a classy move on her part, Bilson has also avoided traumatizing their young daughter and possibly muddying her perception of her dad by steering clear of his "Star Wars" movies, given the heinous acts, and subsequent memes, Christensen was the focus of when playing Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader.

Advertisement

As co-parents, Bilson and Christensen have supported each other through any parenting obstacles which have been thrown their way. When Briar Rose was diagnosed with eczema, they worked together to help their daughter temporarily transition to a dairy-free lifestyle. "[Hayden and I] were both totally on board," she told People. "When we went off dairy, we both were fully supportive of each other and her, so it worked pretty seamlessly."