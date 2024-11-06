Candace Cameron Bure's Cryptic Election Day Message Has Critics Screaming Hypocrite
Candace Cameron Bure, known for her roles in sweet and enchanting Hallmark movies, has never shied away from talking about her religious beliefs on social media. However, the actor went one step ahead with a possible attempt to influence undecided voters on election day by posting scripture on her Instagram account. But it seems people didn't like her antics and criticized her for bringing religion into the voting process.
The 48-year-old actor shared a passage from the Bible where Daniel praises God for his power and wisdom. Moreover, the passage reveals that God has control over everything, including the entire world, and passes on his wisdom to those deemed worthy. Furthermore, the "Christmas On Cande Cane Lane" star confessed her love for Jesus, noting that "god reigns over the nations." She added, "'tis so sweet to trust in Jesus and to take him at His Word ... praying for the Lord's mercy over the United States of America — let the Lord's will be done." Several followers slammed the actor for leveraging religion to affect a certain section of the voting population.
As of writing this piece, Cameron Bure hasn't shared anything about who she voted for. However, after the aforementioned post, people speculate that she might have sided with Donald Trump.
Fans slams Candace Cameron Bure for mixing religion and elections
It didn't take much time for followers to criticize Candace Cameron Bure for her cryptic yet audacious message to the voters. Many people disagreed with what she wanted to convey, as one user stated, "Keep your religion out of politics!!!!!" Meanwhile, another user replied, "Separation of church and state, what our great nation was founded on." Another fan commented, "You know this is going to start controversy!!! You do it on purpose!!! Shame on you!!!!!"
On the other hand, several believed that her post was an indirect reference to her voting for the Republican nominee, Donald Trump, with one person writing, "How can a Christian person support an abomination like Trump is beyond comprehension. He is the anti-Christ and you all know it. Shame!" Another user couldn't agree more, "Don't quote the Bible as you willingly vote for the Antichrist." Cameron Bure might not have wanted to court controversy with her remarks, but unfortunately, most fans didn't like what she said and didn't agree with her mysterious message.