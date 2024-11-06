Candace Cameron Bure's Cryptic Election Day Message Has Critics Screaming Hypocrite

Candace Cameron Bure, known for her roles in sweet and enchanting Hallmark movies, has never shied away from talking about her religious beliefs on social media. However, the actor went one step ahead with a possible attempt to influence undecided voters on election day by posting scripture on her Instagram account. But it seems people didn't like her antics and criticized her for bringing religion into the voting process.

Advertisement

The 48-year-old actor shared a passage from the Bible where Daniel praises God for his power and wisdom. Moreover, the passage reveals that God has control over everything, including the entire world, and passes on his wisdom to those deemed worthy. Furthermore, the "Christmas On Cande Cane Lane" star confessed her love for Jesus, noting that "god reigns over the nations." She added, "'tis so sweet to trust in Jesus and to take him at His Word ... praying for the Lord's mercy over the United States of America — let the Lord's will be done." Several followers slammed the actor for leveraging religion to affect a certain section of the voting population.

Advertisement

As of writing this piece, Cameron Bure hasn't shared anything about who she voted for. However, after the aforementioned post, people speculate that she might have sided with Donald Trump.