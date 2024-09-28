The Most Controversial Candace Cameron Bure Moments That Will Always Haunt The Actor

This article mentions mass violence.

"Full House" alum Candace Cameron Bure is no stranger to controversy. While it seemed the eldest Tanner sister could do no wrong on the beloved series, in real life, the actor has made problematic comments, expressed unpopular opinions, and been involved in contentious debates. Many of these moments continue to haunt the actor.

Bure's conservative political takes and strict religious views have sparked a lot of backlash over the years. However, this hasn't stopped her from sticking to her beliefs. As she explained to Fox News in July 2020, her religion is paramount in her life, saying, "I live by faith in everything, in everything that I do, and every aspect of my life. So it's not just something that I rely on or is a crutch. I mean, it is genuinely who I am. ... It's just a part of my being."

Understandably, there are a lot of people who don't align with the "Full House" star's opinions, but Bure's many embroilments stem from more than just differing viewpoints on religion and politics. From feuds with celebrities to disputes on "The View" and infamous social media posts, here are the actor's most controversial moments.

