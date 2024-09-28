The Most Controversial Candace Cameron Bure Moments That Will Always Haunt The Actor
This article mentions mass violence.
"Full House" alum Candace Cameron Bure is no stranger to controversy. While it seemed the eldest Tanner sister could do no wrong on the beloved series, in real life, the actor has made problematic comments, expressed unpopular opinions, and been involved in contentious debates. Many of these moments continue to haunt the actor.
Bure's conservative political takes and strict religious views have sparked a lot of backlash over the years. However, this hasn't stopped her from sticking to her beliefs. As she explained to Fox News in July 2020, her religion is paramount in her life, saying, "I live by faith in everything, in everything that I do, and every aspect of my life. So it's not just something that I rely on or is a crutch. I mean, it is genuinely who I am. ... It's just a part of my being."
Understandably, there are a lot of people who don't align with the "Full House" star's opinions, but Bure's many embroilments stem from more than just differing viewpoints on religion and politics. From feuds with celebrities to disputes on "The View" and infamous social media posts, here are the actor's most controversial moments.
Candace Cameron Bure recommended a controversial parenting book
After "Full House" ended, Candace Cameron Bure took some time away from her career to start a family. When she was ready to come back to the small screen, she dove in head-first. In 2008, she made her Hallmark Channel debut with "Moonlight & Mistletoe"; "Make It or Break It" premiered on the channel formerly known as ABC Family the following year. Alas, after she made her way back to the spotlight, the mother of three gave an interview that landed her in hot water.
In a 2008 chat with OK! magazine, Bure shared that she had been bonding with her former "Full House" co-star and on-screen sister Jodie Sweetin over motherhood. "I could give tons of advice!" Bure said. "I'm years ahead of her in parenthood!" One thing Bure recommended to Sweetin was the book "On Becoming Baby Wise," which was first published in 1993. "It helps your child sleep through the night, and helps you put your baby on a schedule," Bure said of the book. "It's so important."
However, it has since been dubbed by Cafe Mom as "the most controversial parenting book ever." The advice given in "Baby Wise" goes against what many believe to be good parenting, including punishing your infant for playing with their food. The American Academy of Pediatrics even warned against relying on the book, as it recommends scheduling breastfeeding times, which could lead to dehydration and "failure to thrive."
She defended a bakery that refused to make a same-sex wedding cake
Candace Cameron Bure co-hosted "The View" between 2015 and 2016, representing the lone conservative viewpoint, as is tradition on the show. During her first year on the show, there was an incident involving an Oregon bakery that refused to sell a wedding cake to a lesbian couple. After the story made national news, Bure and fellow "The View" host Raven Symone got into a heated debate about the issue.
After the former Disney Channel star pointed out that Oregon law prohibits businesses from discriminating against customers in this way, Bure offered her own assessment of the situation. "I don't think this is discrimination at all," she said. "This is about freedom of association, it's about constitutional rights, it's about First Amendment rights." The actor went on to defend the bakery's decision to refuse service to the couple, going up against all her co-hosts at the table. This rubbed many people the wrong way, but Bure stood firm in her beliefs, even going on to insist that her gay friends supported her for standing up for what she believed in.
The following month, Bure told HuffPost Live (via TheWrap), "I was pleased with how I handled myself. ... If something conflicts with someone's deeply held religious beliefs, we should have the freedom to not have to deal with that or to have to be associated with it."
She seemed uninterested in talking about representation in Hollywood
Candace Cameron Bure has said "The View" wasn't good for her health, but it seemed to really take a toll during one particularly heated conversation in 2016. While discussing the lack of diversity in the film industry in the wake of the 2016 Oscar nominations, co-host Whoopi Goldberg noted that people of color have long been underrepresented in movies. As she continued to make her argument, a visibly disinterested Bure turned her attention to fellow co-host Joy Behar and remarked, "Hi, Joy. How are you?"
An understandably annoyed Goldberg retorted, "Well you know what, I talk about God, you gotta talk about these damn movies." After the commercial break, Bure was nowhere to be seen and Goldberg explained to the audience that she'd gone home sick.
Bure later offered some more details about what happened on X, formerly Twitter. "I left the show today b/c I didn't feel well, not because of the discussion," she wrote. "Saw the Doctor- low blood sugar & tested positive for fluB." While many commenters shared their wishes for her speedy recovery, others believed that Bure was simply dodging the debate, with one saying, "Yeah, very believable. Don't be a wuss."
She came under fire for wearing a Not Today Satan shirt
Fans of "RuPaul's Drag Race" are certainly familiar with the phrase "Not today, Satan," an expression made popular by Season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio. Eventually, however, the phrase made its way out of the "RPDR" world and landed on t-shirts worn at least one person who presumably wasn't aware of the connection to a very famous drag queen.
In 2017, Candace Cameron Bure shared an Instagram snap of herself wearing a "Not Today Satan" tee." A number of IG users were quick to take to the comments to point out that the slogan is a "RPDR" star's catchphrase; given Bure's track record when it comes to LGBTQ+ issues, it seemed more than safe to assume she was not a fan of the reality show.
Del Rio soon after took to Instagram herself to call Bure out, writing, "IF ONLY, THIS HOMOPHOBIC, REPUBLICAN KNEW." Bure then took to the comment section of Del Rio's post to defend herself. "I'm not homophobic," she wrote. "Loving Jesus doesn't mean I hate gay people or anyone." The actor went on to say that she hoped the drag star would promote positivity in the future, rather than tearing down people she disagrees with.
Candace Cameron Bure's fans took issue with her PDA photo
Given her outspokenness regarding her religious and political beliefs, it's no surprise that many of Candace Cameron Bure's followers lean conservative too. However, a portion of her fanbase quickly turned on her in September 2020 when she shared an Instagram post that was deemed unsuitable for a public social media account. In the pic, Candace's husband, former NHL star Valeri Bure, has his hand on her right breast.
It wasn't long before some of Candace's fans deemed the photo "inappropriate," even going so far as to suggest she act more modestly considering her religious beliefs. Candace didn't hesitate to respond to the backlash in a series of videos on her Instagram Stories (via Us Weekly). "For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband's hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it's my husband," she said. Candace went on to state that affection in a Christian relationship is normal, adding, "He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does. That is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about."
Some fans called her out for following certain politicians
Candace Cameron Bure has a strong social media presence, with over 5.7 million followers on Instagram. The actor has shared everything from her favorite Bible verses to her workout routines, outfits, and the projects she's filming. She also happens to follow fellow celebrities on Instagram, from Sarah Michelle Gellar to Glen Powell to Victoria Beckham.
She also happens to follow some politicians, and evidently, that didn't go over well with some of her fans. As of this writing, she follows both Republican and Democratic political figures, including Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, Melania Trump, and Donald Trump. As she said during a January 2021 Instagram Story (via Today), some of her supporters threatened to unfollow her because of the accounts she was following on the platform. "I follow a very broad range of people — politically, within my work industry and then personal friends and things I like," she said. "But a follow does not mean an endorsement. A follow does not mean I agree with everything they say and do."
Candace Cameron Bure's 'weird' TikTok didn't land
Candace Cameron Bure posted yet another controversial clip on social media in July 2021. In the video, which the "Fuller House" actor had posted to both Instagram and TikTok, she lip-synced to a Lana Del Rey song "Jealous Girl" while holding her Bible. "When they don't know the power of the Holy Spirit," she captioned it. Whether it was the way she mouthed the words or the lyrics themselves, some fans didn't like the video.
However, where the actor would usually defend her actions, this time she addressed her followers' concerns and apologized. "I usually don't apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird, and I'm sorry," Bure said on Instagram Live (via Us Weekly). "So many of you thought that I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I'm not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy or seductive." Bure quickly removed the TikTok, but this controversial moment will unfortunately live on online.
She used audio from RuPaul's Drag Race to talk about being a conservative
In a TikTok from October 2021, Candace Cameron Bure attempted to make a joke about the heat she's received because of her political views. In the since-deleted clip (via Us Weekly), she lip-synced along with a line from a "RuPaul's Drag Race" promo in which Scarlet Envy asked, "Is it me? Am I the drama? I don't think I'm the drama. Maybe I am. Am I the villain? I don't think I'm the villain." Alongside the video, Bure wrote, "When you're conservative in Hollywood."
Comments under the since-deleted video not only called Bure out for using a drag queen's quote, but pointed out that the audio clip on TikTok was called "I am a socialist." One user even wrote, "I'm not sure you're 'in Hollywood' queen."
On a 2024 episode of the "Relatable" podcast, Bure told host Beth Stuckey that the controversy she'd faced online in recent years had been difficult for her. "It is tough to live in a world where you need people to like you, when you don't always share the same worldview or have the same opinions as others. ... So yeah, the last few years have been challenging," she said.
Candace Cameron Bure wore a red dress to a wedding
While she mostly plays it safe when it comes to style, Candace Cameron Bure has certainly worn a few outfits that have created a stir over the years. In October 2021, the Hallmark alum took to Instagram to share a pic she took with her husband and two children. Both Bure and her daughter donned red gowns, while her husband and son donned suits and ties. At first glance, it seems like no big deal, right? Well, wouldn't you know it, the four were at a wedding. While there's certainly no hard and fast rules, many people believe that red is a no-go for wedding guests, not unlike sporting white or matching the bridal party's colors.
"Supposed to avoid red at weddings it's a power color steals spotlight from the bride," one Instagram user commented on Bure's post. The actor responded that there are "different style rules in Los Angeles," adding a winky face. She also noted that there were other women at the event in red. Regardless, this sartorial choice still drummed up a lot of chatter in her comment section.
She was criticized for staying quiet about a mass shooting
After 21 people were murdered by a gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24,2022, many celebrities spoke out about the violent tragedy, including LeBron James and Selena Gomez. However, Candace Cameron Bure Bure remained silent until she was prodded by her followers to say something.
"All of us process things differently, and some of us need more time to process it," the actor explained in an Instagram Live video shared nearly a week after the shooting (via People). Bure went on to explain that she hadn't felt comfortable sharing her feelings on social media at the time, especially considering how many of her opinions tend to be dissected by the public. However, she added, "I don't believe silence or lack of posting is a representation of what someone is thinking, feeling or doing." Bure took the opportunity to also address the mass shooting that had occurred a few weeks prior at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, saying, "I'm grieving those people, too."
If you have been impacted by incidents of mass violence, or are experiencing emotional distress related to incidents of mass violence, you can call or text Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 for support.
JoJo Siwa called her the 'rudest celebrity'
Back in July of 2022, "Dance Moms" alum JoJo Siwa posted a TikTok video that featured different celebrities' pictures alongside captions like "celebrity crush" and "nicest celebrity I've met." The dancer-turned-singer flashed Candace Cameron Bure's face underneath the text "rudest celebrity I've met."
@itsjojosiwa
Pool day = exposed hahahha
The post blew up and the details of the incident came to light. Apparently Siwa, who was still a kid at the time, was at the "Fuller House" premiere. She approached Bure and asked for a photo. Bure declined, and then according to Siwa, the "Full House" star went on to take pictures with other kids.
It didn't take long for Siwa's story to reach Bure. The sitcom actor contacted the pop singer over the phone to apologize, and later shared her side of the story in an Instagram post. "I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn't take a picture with you! I feel crummy. JoJo, I'm so sorry," Bure expressed in her video.
Hilary Duff's husband called her out for her TikTok song choice
Candace Cameron Bure once again ruffled feathers when she shared a TikTok video in 2022 wishing everyone a happy Fourth of July. In the clip, the actor showed off her red, white, and blue accessories and her "God bless America" t-shirt as Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A" played in the background. While it might've seemed like an innocent enough post, Matthew Koma, songwriter and husband of Hilary Duff, called out Bure for her ignorance a couple weeks later.
The vocalist posted his own TikTok video, dueting with the "Full House" star to address her song choice. "Yeah that, the song you're playing? Yeah, it's about veterans coming home from Vietnam and being treated like s***. Yeah, it's not about the Fourth of July," Koma remarked.
@winnetkabowlingleague
#duet with @candacecameronb the more you know #fyp #fypシ #bornintheusa
He makes a fair point. As Springsteen said on a 2021 episode of the "Renegades: Born in the USA" podcast, "Born in the U.S.A." is often misinterpreted and misused. The singer remarked, "This is a song about the pain, glory, shame of identity and of place, so it's a complex picture of the country," he said. "Our protagonist is someone who has been betrayed by his nation and yet still feels deeply connected to the country that he grew up in."
Candace Cameron Bure promoted 'traditional' marriage values
Candace Cameron Bure was a Hallmark Channel staple, starring in over 20 of the network's movies. However, her years-long reign came to an abrupt end when she left for the Great American Family Channel in April of 2022.
Later that year, Bure spoke to The Wall Street Journal about her decision to leave Hallmark behind. "[Hallmark] basically is a completely different network than when I started because of the change of leadership," she said. Bure followed Bill Abbott, the former Crown Media Family Networks CEO who left Hallmark in 2020 to launch Great American Media. As Abbott told the WSJ, he was eager to create a network that aligned with his own values. "Spiritual or faith-based content is grossly underserved," he said.
When asked if Great American Media might ever follow in Hallmark's footsteps and feature same-sex couples in lead roles, Bure all but said no. "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," she stated. Understandably, this didn't sit right with many, leading several stars to speak out against the actor's remarks. Among them was "Dance Moms" alum JoJo Siwa. In a since-deleted Instagram post (via Deadline), she wrote, "I can't believe ... that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people." Bure's "Full House" co-star Jodie Sweetin showed Siwa her support in the comments.