Gigi Hadid Outfits That Deserved A Spot On The Worst-Dressed List

Fashion is Gigi Hadid's life. Since officially making her New York Fashion Week debut in 2014, she's appeared on so many magazine covers that she's started turning some of them down, in order to give other models a chance. The daughter of former "RHOBH" star Yolanda Hadid has also been known to switch from being in front of the camera to being the photographer for several big-name campaigns, and also has her own fashion line of cashmere clothing, Guest in Residence.

Since she has over 75 million followers on Instagram, it's clear that people love her, and love to see what she's wearing. Hadid is regularly scouted by the paparazzi, sometimes to capture her with one of the famous people she's dated, or with Khai, her baby with former beau Zayn Malik. Usually, though, it's to grab a shot of what she's wearing.

Hadid usually has an envious wardrobe, and easily impresses the public with everything from casual jeans on the street to red-carpet glamour gowns. She's made it onto best-dressed lists for various events, and won awards in the fashion industry. But there's another side to the model, one that invites questions like, "What was she thinking?" and "Huh?" Yes, it's true: Gigi Hadid has bad-outfit days.

