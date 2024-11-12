Gigi Hadid Outfits That Deserved A Spot On The Worst-Dressed List
Fashion is Gigi Hadid's life. Since officially making her New York Fashion Week debut in 2014, she's appeared on so many magazine covers that she's started turning some of them down, in order to give other models a chance. The daughter of former "RHOBH" star Yolanda Hadid has also been known to switch from being in front of the camera to being the photographer for several big-name campaigns, and also has her own fashion line of cashmere clothing, Guest in Residence.
Since she has over 75 million followers on Instagram, it's clear that people love her, and love to see what she's wearing. Hadid is regularly scouted by the paparazzi, sometimes to capture her with one of the famous people she's dated, or with Khai, her baby with former beau Zayn Malik. Usually, though, it's to grab a shot of what she's wearing.
Hadid usually has an envious wardrobe, and easily impresses the public with everything from casual jeans on the street to red-carpet glamour gowns. She's made it onto best-dressed lists for various events, and won awards in the fashion industry. But there's another side to the model, one that invites questions like, "What was she thinking?" and "Huh?" Yes, it's true: Gigi Hadid has bad-outfit days.
Not even Paris could save Gigi Hadid's faux denim
Paris is known as the City of Light, but when it comes to the dress Gigi Hadid wore in June 2024, we would have been okay with a little less illumination. Hadid donned her questionable couture to the Vogue World: Paris Party At Maxim's event in France. Though the sparkly material of her dress resembled the Eiffel Tower twinkling at midnight, there's only so much sequins and rhinestones can do to save an outfit from entering a worst-dressed list.
Breaking it down in two (because it's too much too digest all at once), the top half of the minidress makes a valiant attempt at being anatomically correct, complete with highlights for the ab and shoulder muscles, and shadows for her womanly curves, including a perky pair of nipples. The bottom half is shaded to look like a worn denim skirt, complete with belt loops, pockets, and a button tab.
But it doesn't end there, because why would it? There's also squared-off shoulder pads, and squared-off hips to jumble what would have otherwise been a sleek silhouette. A pretend swash swipes across the front of the skirt to top it all off. The one good thing? We didn't get to see the back.
The model forgot to check the weather forecast
Is it winter? Is it summer? Does Gigi Hadid need a coat, or does she need sunscreen? When the model stopped by "Good Morning America" in February 2023 to talk about Season 2 of the Netflix show "Next in Fashion," she seemed confused about what was appropriate for the weather. So she wore a little bit of everything.
February in New York City is cold, so Hadid chose a sweater and gloves. But the sweater was short-sleeved, cropped just an inch or two below her bust, and there was no matching coat. She wore a long skirt, hitting below the knees, but there was an almost waist-high slit along one side. The amount of exposed skin on the arms, legs, and stomach is chilling, especially when seeing the jackets and hats of the people behind her. (Brrr.)
The seasonal mish-mash was confusing, but the details made it worse. The bows on the slit, the bright, blood-orange shoes, and the dark hosiery in contrast with her pale arms and mid-section really didn't do her any favors. A jacket would have helped — a very long jacket, with a zipper from head to toe.
Gigi Hadid relives someone's high school years
Having to wear certain outfits as part of a job can't be helped — especially when you're Gigi Hadid and a regular on the runway. But when you're just out and about, on your own time, enjoying a night out in New York City, you get to choose what to wear — and you are responsible for every stitch of clothing you have on.
The year was 1992. No, wait. The year was 2016. That's not right either. It was actually September 2022 when Hadid wore what could only be described as the perfect outfit for a teenage girl trying to make an impression in home room many years ago. The white pants paired with the hot-pink shirt is as bright and candy-colored as any Wham! concert-goer in the '80s, and the color-coordination of the shoes, the tiny handbag, and the blouse are what every 16-year-old has strived to achieve.
Adding to the retro look is the corset, which has come and gone through the fashion eras. In fact, Hadid wore a similar corset-over-shirt look in 2016, and on this night, decided to dig into the back of her closet for a bit of nostalgia. It's possible she tried to update the look by pulling the shirt to one side, revealing her bare shoulder, but it didn't really help. Hope she didn't get marked tardy when she paused to apply her Bonne Bell Lip Smacker.
We blame raspberry gum for her outfit
Remember when Violet Beauregarde blew up and turned purple after snatching and scarfing blueberry gum? While she's never been a character in "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," we're thinking it's possible Gigi Hadid got her hands on some raspberry candy just before someone snapped a photo of her at the Prince's Trust Gala in April 2022.
Hadid's shapeless shift dress with double puffy, overly long sleeves does nothing to deny the rumor that she was possibly filling with juice while posing at the event in New York City, the photographers capturing every inflated second. True, she tried to do it all fancy-like with the addition of glittery sequins sewed all over the dress, but alas, the distraction did not work.
Now let's talk about the decision to add bright-pink tights and jumbo pink shoes to match the bright-raspberry color of her gown. Given that we can't completely see where the hosiery ends and the heels begin at her ankles, it's possible that we can add one more thing to our "What in the..." reaction: Is she wearing her tights over the shoes? Like a figure skater gone wild? Oompa, loompa, Ms. Hadid.
Gigi Hadid should have said no
Granted, Gigi Hadid is deeply embedded in the fashion industry, given her runway experience, high-end ad campaigns, and seemingly endless circle of friendships with designers. But sometimes, you should probably just lie to those friends, and tell them you've already committed to another outfit. Because the confused jumble of clothing pieces she wore in June 2019 to the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum? You can't go back to being regular friends after putting that on.
Speaking of putting things on ... we're guessing the slate-blue ensemble took quite a bit of time for Hadid to layer together before The Council of Fashion Designs of America event. First, there were the long cigarette pants, followed by a long, pleated skirt worn over those pants. While the trousers were slim fit, the skirt was anything but, with a swath of extra fabric gathered on one side, dragging straight to the ground. While we can't be sure if there's an actual shirt somewhere in there, we can definitely see the long suit jacket, topped off by a satin bird-appliqué sash-type thing, accompanied by a purse-like object embroidered with what looks like a man leaning over a bathtub (the devil is in the details).
There's fashion forward, and haute couture, but there's also a time to just say no, and offer to buy your friend a cup of coffee instead of offering to wear their creation.