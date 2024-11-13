Billie Lourd's Tattoo Tribute To Her Late Mom Carrie Fisher
Third-generation Hollywood star Billie Lourd memorialized her mother, the late Carrie Fisher, in a beautiful celestial-themed tattoo that resides on her ankle — inspired by Fisher's own ink. After losing her mother suddenly in December 2016, Lourd made the permanent tribute on what would've been her Fisher's 61st birthday, close to the first anniversary of the sci-fi actor's death.
The tattoo, of which Lourd posted a photo on Instagram in 2017, was done by L.A. artist Dr. Woo and consisted of a moon in the center, Saturn off to the left side, six little scattered stars, and one large star at the top, right corner. Lourd's tattoo is very similar to Fisher's ankle art, which also featured stars, a moon, and planets; the only difference is that the "Star Wars" actor included color on her skin, with blue, purple, and pink streaks to embody the sky.
Fisher got the tattoo to symbolize her iconic role as Princess Leia in the George Lucas franchise. Lourd — who refers to her mom's tattoo as a "bruise galaxy" — told InStyle of the meaning behind the design. "Because she loves moons and stars, and she's the ultimate space princess," said Lourd, adding that she was eight years old when she went with her mom to the tattoo shop.
Billie Lourd remembers the heartbreak of losing her mother and grandmother consecutively
The "Scream Queens" actor has remembered her mom every year in a tribute on social media. On December 27, 2023 — seven years after Carrie Fisher died of a sudden cardiac arrest — Billie Lourd wrote in an Instagram post: "Every anniversary brings a different iteration of my grief. Some infuse me with rage, some make me cry all day long, some make me feel dissociated and empty, some make me feel nothing, some make me feel guilty for feeling nothing, and some make me feel all of those things all at once."
In October 2024, on what would've been Fisher's 68th birthday, Lourd shared details about her mom's struggle with addiction. According to Fisher's autopsy, the actor had a cocktail of drugs in her system at the time of her death, including cocaine, morphine, and ecstasy. "I did everything in my power to help my mom get sober but sadly my mom couldn't ever escape her addiction," Lourd said on Instagram.
Fisher died on December 27, 2016, after suffering from sleep apnea on a plane in addition to other factors, according to the coroner's report. The Mayo Clinic defines sleep apnea as "a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts." Fisher was the daughter of Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds, who died of a stroke just one day later, though many speculated at the time that she died of broken heart syndrome at the loss of her daughter. "I miss my mom every day and my grandma," Lourd told the host of the "New Day" podcast Claire Bidwell Smith. "But really, my mom the most."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).