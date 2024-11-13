Billie Lourd's Tattoo Tribute To Her Late Mom Carrie Fisher

The "Scream Queens" actor has remembered her mom every year in a tribute on social media. On December 27, 2023 — seven years after Carrie Fisher died of a sudden cardiac arrest — Billie Lourd wrote in an Instagram post: "Every anniversary brings a different iteration of my grief. Some infuse me with rage, some make me cry all day long, some make me feel dissociated and empty, some make me feel nothing, some make me feel guilty for feeling nothing, and some make me feel all of those things all at once."

In October 2024, on what would've been Fisher's 68th birthday, Lourd shared details about her mom's struggle with addiction. According to Fisher's autopsy, the actor had a cocktail of drugs in her system at the time of her death, including cocaine, morphine, and ecstasy. "I did everything in my power to help my mom get sober but sadly my mom couldn't ever escape her addiction," Lourd said on Instagram.

Fisher died on December 27, 2016, after suffering from sleep apnea on a plane in addition to other factors, according to the coroner's report. The Mayo Clinic defines sleep apnea as "a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts." Fisher was the daughter of Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds, who died of a stroke just one day later, though many speculated at the time that she died of broken heart syndrome at the loss of her daughter. "I miss my mom every day and my grandma," Lourd told the host of the "New Day" podcast Claire Bidwell Smith. "But really, my mom the most."

