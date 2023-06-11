Debbie Reynolds And Carrie Fisher's Mother-Daughter Relationship Wasn't Always Close

Debbie Reynolds struggled to maintain the robust schedule demanded of her as one of Hollywood's biggest stars and a mother of two to Todd and Carrie Fisher. "I've always been a good mother, but I've always been in show business, and I've been on stage and I don't bake cookies and I don't stay home," Reynolds once told People of her life as a mom.

Fisher, like Reynolds, got her big break in Hollywood at age 19. It came when she landed the role of Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" franchise. But, as she made headway in her acting career, Fisher grew apart from her mother, and the two reached the point of uncomfortable silence. "We had a fairly volatile relationship earlier on in my 20s," Fisher once shared on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" (via People). Animosity had brewed due to Reynolds' fame — a burden Fisher wished not to carry. "I didn't want to be around her. I did not want to be Debbie Reynolds' daughter," she added.

Fisher's mother had to deal with this devastating reality. "It's very hard when your child doesn't want to talk to you and you want to talk to them, and you want to touch them, you want to hold them," said Reynolds (per People). "It was a total estrangement. She didn't talk to me for probably 10 years. So that was the most difficult time of all. Very painful, very heartbreaking."