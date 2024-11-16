Michelle Williams' Relationship History, Explained

Michelle Williams is currently married to director/executive producer Thomas Kail, with whom she shares two children. The couple met in 2018 on the set of "Fosse/Verdon", which Williams starred in and Kail executive produced and directed. At the time, Williams had recently married musician Phil Elverum, and Kail was still married to long-time partner Angela Christian.

Thanks to being notoriously private, not much is known about Williams and Kail's relationship, including the name and gender of their second child. What is known is that Williams and ex-husband Elverum officially announced their split on April 19, 2019, after less than a year of marriage. By December 30 of that same year, People confirmed that Williams and Kail were a couple, and that they were engaged and expecting a child.

The couple would make their first red carpet appearance together a few days later at the 2020 Golden Globes Awards. In June, their first child, Hart, was born. Two years later, Williams confirmed that they were expecting a second child. Paparazzi photos of the actress cradling a newborn drew speculation that the couple welcomed the baby in November of that year. However, the two have yet to confirm the birth, gender, or name of their second child.

