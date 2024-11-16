Michelle Williams' Relationship History, Explained
Michelle Williams is currently married to director/executive producer Thomas Kail, with whom she shares two children. The couple met in 2018 on the set of "Fosse/Verdon", which Williams starred in and Kail executive produced and directed. At the time, Williams had recently married musician Phil Elverum, and Kail was still married to long-time partner Angela Christian.
Thanks to being notoriously private, not much is known about Williams and Kail's relationship, including the name and gender of their second child. What is known is that Williams and ex-husband Elverum officially announced their split on April 19, 2019, after less than a year of marriage. By December 30 of that same year, People confirmed that Williams and Kail were a couple, and that they were engaged and expecting a child.
The couple would make their first red carpet appearance together a few days later at the 2020 Golden Globes Awards. In June, their first child, Hart, was born. Two years later, Williams confirmed that they were expecting a second child. Paparazzi photos of the actress cradling a newborn drew speculation that the couple welcomed the baby in November of that year. However, the two have yet to confirm the birth, gender, or name of their second child.
The tragic passing of Heath Ledger
Despite multiple marriages and high-profile relationships with Hollywood stars such as actor Jason Segel and director Spike Jonze, Williams' relationship history is still closely tied to the late Heath Ledger. The two actors met on the set of 2004's "Brokeback Mountain" where they quickly began a romantic relationship. A few months later they were engaged and expecting a baby, the first for both. Daughter Matilda Ledger was born in 2005. However, after three years, the couple amicably split in September 2007. Less than four months later on January 22, 2008, Ledger unexpectedly passed away from an accidental drug overdose.
Although Williams remains relatively private about her personal life, she has discussed, throughout the years, the ways Ledger's death has impacted her and Matilda. In an interview with Vogue in 2009 (via People), she noted that every time she missed Ledger and wondered where he'd gone, she would simply look at Matilda. Two years later, in an interview with Marie Claire, she acknowledged a hole in her and Matilda's life due to Ledger's passing, adding, "Nothing will fill in that hole, because what we want back, we can't get, which is this person. I'm not going to rush anything and scamper around like a mad person and make myself crazy. I'm going to be respectful of the absence. I'm not trying to fill it up. It is what it is."