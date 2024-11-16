What Taika Waititi's Bond With His Kids Is Like

Taika Waititi may be known for directing hit movies like "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Jojo Rabbit," as well as co-creating the FX series "Reservation Dogs" starring Sarah Podemski, but not all his fans know that he's also a dedicated family man. Waititi has been married to singer Rita Ora since 2022, and he shares two daughters, Te Hinekahu and Matewa Kiritapu, with ex-wife Chelsea Winstanley. Waititi met Winstanley while the latter was interviewing the filmmaker and actor. A long while after their initial meeting, the couple met once again while Winstanley was a crew member on Waititi's 2010 film "Boy." While Waititi and Winstanley called it quits in 2018, they remain on good terms and co-parent their two daughters healthily. Te Hinekahu was born on May 20, 2012, while Matewa Kiritapu was born on August 11, 2015, and Waititi is open about his journey raising his two girls.

Advertisement

The "Hunt for the Wilderpeople" helmer created the Instagram hashtag #DadsOnTour to honor the time he spends with his kids. Waititi applied this hashtag to various photos he posted on Instagram Stories depicting the multi-talented artist and his daughters vacationing around New Zealand in 2022. While speaking with actor Kieran Culkin for Interview Magazine, Waititi expressed that he feels pain from being away from his kids for work, so he brings them on set. "My kids have been on every set of every film, and they meet all different types of personalities in this little contained society. It's really cool," he explained.