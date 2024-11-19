Dennis Quaid Once Struggled With Addiction. Here's How He Overcame It

In the '80s, prolific actor Dennis Quaid was dealing with the pain of cocaine addiction, finding himself stuck in a cycle of self-destruction. In 1990, Quaid found God, which gave him the courage to get sober.

Advertisement

After finding great success in the acting world by starring in movies like "The Right Stuff" and "Great Balls of Fire," Quaid seemed to have his life and career on track. However, he's since revealed that being sober was a rare moment for him in the '80s. While a guest on "Megyn Kelly Today" in 2018, he opened up about when his life was at rock bottom, even though in the eyes of the public, it seemed like the opposite was true.

He also stated that it wasn't out of the ordinary to use cocaine occasionally in the '60s and '70s, so to Quaid, it wasn't clear that he even had a problem. "I was basically doing cocaine pretty much on a daily basis during the '80s. I spent many, many a night screaming at God to 'Please take this away from me and I'll never do it again, 'cause I've only got an hour before I have to be at work,'" he recalled to Kelly. "Then at 4 o'clock in the afternoon, I'd go, 'Oh it's not so bad.'" Thankfully, Quaid, who has been married to public accountant Laura Savoie since 2020, seems to be much more confident since getting sober.

Advertisement