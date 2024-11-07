Why Jeff Bezos Is Facing Backlash Over Trump Winning The Election

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos drew ire online after sharing a post to X, formerly Twitter, congratulating President-elect Donald Trump on his election victory — less than two weeks after blocking a Washington Post endorsement of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. "Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory," Bezos wrote. "No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love."

Advertisement

The post drew criticism from users who felt it suggested Bezos was biased and that drove his decision to end The Washington Post's tradition of endorsing a presidential candidate — which it has done since 1976.

"Thank you for this reminder to cancel my Amazon Prime membership," replied one user. "I guess the Washington Post IS allowed to endorse," wrote another. In a quote tweet, one X user pointed out that Bezos had taken to the site to express congratulations for Trump's 2016 victory, too, but not bothered to congratulate President Joe Biden, writing, "Jeff tweeted congratulations to Trump in 2016 and 2024. No tweet exists for Biden in 2020. He didn't kill the WaPo endorsement of Harris because he wanted to be non-partisan, he did it because he is a partisan." However, Bezos the billionaire did congratulate Biden with a 2020 Instagram post. Still, the post has sparked outrage in the wake of the last-minute decision to cancel The Washington Post's endorsement.

Advertisement