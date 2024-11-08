Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Video Appearance Proves They're Crawling Back To The Royal Family
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who have been subjected to divorce rumors in the past, released a video together for the inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children. In the clip, the couple addressed the dangers that children face while using modern technology. This video comes shortly after the royal couple traveled to Colombia in August 2024 with their charity, the Archewell Foundation. Prince Harry and Meghan's more prominent appearances and interest in social issues suggest that the couple are done distancing themselves from the royal family.
In addition to their charity work together, it has been reported that Harry and Meghan are also pursuing different ventures independently, which shows they may want to be looked at positively by the royals again. Of course, Harry and Meghan got married in 2018, but resigned as working royals two years later. While a guest on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show, royal expert Phil Dampier discussed what is new for the couple. "I think Meghan is genuinely doing a lot of work in the background for this Netflix project and American Riviera Orchard..." Dampier stated. "As for Harry, obviously he's been back and forth with a few charities."
In the video released on November 7, 2024, Harry and Meghan are both donning suits, giving off a very royal appearance. These outfits are much more conservative than what Harry and Meghan have worn since detaching from the royal family, which indicates that they may want back into the good graces of Harry's relatives.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear royally dutiful in new video
In the video, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, wore red pins that honor Remembrance Day. The fact that the world-famous couple addressed a British holiday is surprising and further showcases how they may want to be seen as major figures within the royal family.
#PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle delivered a video message at the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children in Colombia (Nov. 7), highlighting the crucial need for online safety to protect children.
During the video in question, Harry opened up about his beliefs regarding technology and kids, and how now is as dire a time as any to protect children while they are online. "While the necessity has always been apparent, it's now time to translate that awareness into meaningful action," Prince Harry said. Meghan then talked about the peril kids face online, and how children are being targeted online in unexpected ways. She also discussed how the Archwell Foundation will be looking out for children who may be falling victim to the dark side of the internet. "At the Archewell Foundation, we engage with young people, families and experts worldwide, learning about how every aspect of a child's life — from their livelihood to their physical and mental well-being — now operates within an online economy that has both the power to shape and misshape our connections," Meghan stated. The seriousness and weight of this video also signify that Harry and Meghan want to become a larger part of the royal family again.