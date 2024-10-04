Harry & Meghan Get Ahead Of Divorce Rumors With Desperate PR Spin On Their Time Apart

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, can never seem to escape split rumors. In late September, a source told the Daily Mail that the couple's careers will no longer be quite as entwined as they have been, skyrocketing speculation about divorce. "They will still carry out some charitable engagements together and embark on foreign visits, but their work projects will be separate," the source divulged. Regardless of whether there is any truth to split rumors, it's safe to say that Harry and Meghan don't want the speculation to continue. Now, a source has suggested that despite taking different paths in work, the happy couple is still a happy couple.

To kick off the month of October, Harry headed to the South African country, Lesotho, to meet with folks on behalf of his charity, Sentebale, continuing his humanitarian work. Meghan did not join Harry on this important trip, instead staying home with their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and reportedly working on her own forthcoming career moves. This seems to confirm that the Sussexes' careers are going in two separate directions, and a friend of the couple confirmed this to People. "It's clear that a twin-track approach is evolving," the source said. According to them, though, "The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals – not just as a couple. The Duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track."

