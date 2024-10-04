Harry & Meghan Get Ahead Of Divorce Rumors With Desperate PR Spin On Their Time Apart
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, can never seem to escape split rumors. In late September, a source told the Daily Mail that the couple's careers will no longer be quite as entwined as they have been, skyrocketing speculation about divorce. "They will still carry out some charitable engagements together and embark on foreign visits, but their work projects will be separate," the source divulged. Regardless of whether there is any truth to split rumors, it's safe to say that Harry and Meghan don't want the speculation to continue. Now, a source has suggested that despite taking different paths in work, the happy couple is still a happy couple.
To kick off the month of October, Harry headed to the South African country, Lesotho, to meet with folks on behalf of his charity, Sentebale, continuing his humanitarian work. Meghan did not join Harry on this important trip, instead staying home with their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and reportedly working on her own forthcoming career moves. This seems to confirm that the Sussexes' careers are going in two separate directions, and a friend of the couple confirmed this to People. "It's clear that a twin-track approach is evolving," the source said. According to them, though, "The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals – not just as a couple. The Duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track."
Harry and Meghan are certainly busy
Suggesting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's separate career paths are a sign of personal growth rather than trouble in paradise is certainly a good PR angle — especially since the couple has previously felt unlucky in their post-royal careers. Yet, the insider stressed that the separation rumors are, in fact, rumors, calling the couple "damned if they do, damned if they don't," per People. The source explained that "What we are seeing is a functional and healthy relationship with two working partners, not the contrary."
The source also stressed that, despite their different career goals, Harry and Meghan will still support each other. "An entrepreneurial and enterprise focus is going to be more the Duchess's priority, and the Duke will continue to champion his not-for-profit patronages," they explained, noting, "There will be joint efforts around those cause-driven areas of work." They made note of recent trips that the couple took, where they looked notably lovey-dovey, stating, "With their recent trips to Nigeria and Colombia, as well as their foundation-led events, it is still evident they show up together for the causes they jointly support." While Harry continues to focus on philanthropy, Meghan is certainly keeping busy. She reportedly has two Netflix series in the works, one of which is a cooking show. This show is said to accompany her other big project: her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. With all that on the table, who has time for a divorce, anyway?