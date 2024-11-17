A Sabrina Carpenter Music Video Dragged Her Into The Messy Eric Adams Scandal

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is many things – an actress, a musician, a style icon – but no one would've guessed that the five-foot-tall "Short n' Sweet" singer would have something to do with a major New York City government scandal. The 2023 music video for her song "Feather" may have played a minor role in the investigation of NYC mayor Eric Adams, who was indicted on federal charges including bribery and wire fraud, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The 57-page bombshell indictment against Adams chronicles illegal activity dating back to 2014 when he became the Brooklyn borough president. The mayor allegedly accepted illegal donations to his mayoral campaign from a Turkish government official and other foreign benefactors. During the ongoing investigation, federal investigators subpoenaed a Catholic church in Brooklyn, requesting information about business between Adams' former chief of staff Frank Carone and a monsignor named Jamie Gigantiello.

What does this have to do with the "Espresso" hitmaker? Gigantiello — who also serves as the New York City Fire Department chaplain — was the one who gave Carpenter the green light to film her video inside the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. The monsignor's review by the Brooklyn Diocese may have been the catalyst for a federal probe.

