Sabrina Carpenter Is Still A Fresh-Faced Star Without Makeup
Sabrina Carpenter has effectively taken over social media with chart-topping songs like "Espresso" and "Please Please Please," alongside the pop star's signature beauty look. On TikTok, thousands of fans have tried to replicate Carpenter's Barbie-inspired look consisting of rosy flushed cheeks (remember, there's no such thing as too much blush!), full ombré lips, and bright, sparkly eyes. Freshness, according to her makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez — who has also worked with plenty of other gorgeous A-listers including Gigi Hadid and Demi Moore — is the key to the former Disney star's trademark aesthetic. "You never want to go in too heavy," Gonzalez warned E! News in May 2024. The exception to that rule, however, is blush. "I love to give [Sabrina] a doll-look and so the blush takes the place of highlight because it lifts the face," she detailed, adding, "Blush is the new highlight for me."
Thanks to her go-to makeup artist's expert touch, Carpenter always looks stunning and effortlessly radiant both onstage and off, but what does the pop star and actor — who is currently dating fellow up-and-comer Barry Keoghan at the time of writing — actually look like underneath it all? In August 2020, the "Skin" hitmaker stripped down to her natural state for Vogue's "Beauty Secrets" segment, where she spilled all the tea on how to achieve her gorgeous, makeup-free glow. In the comments underneath the video, fans couldn't help but admire Carpenter's fresh-faced beauty. "She is literally one of the prettiest girls I've ever seen," one user gushed. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Rewatching this again and still can't get over how beautiful Sabrina is with and without makeup — so beautiful."
How you can achieve Sabrina Carpenter's natural glow
As she demonstrated during her "Beauty Secrets" episode for Vogue, Sabrina Carpenter always starts her skincare routine by giving herself "a little ice cube facial" to encourage blood flow and prep her skin. "So I basically will just take a few ice cubes, wrap them in a little paper towel, and then I kinda just lightly glaze it over my skin," Carpenter explained as she demonstrated the process. The best part about this beauty hack is that it's easy, reliable, and free — everybody with ice in their homes can do it. After completing the rest of her skin prep, the "Hate U Give" star likes to give herself a face massage using a facial sculptor (hers is from Miranda Kerr's wellness and beauty line, Kora).
"Also something to get the blood flowing," she pointed out. The "Feather" singer has been consistent about keeping her skin healthy and hydrated since she was 15 years old, after developing eczema while working on a movie. "They used a foundation on me that actually had metals in it and I'm allergic to metal," Carpenter recalled as she touched on her skin struggles. "[After that] I went to an aesthetician and was able to kinda really understand what was great for my skin [and what wasn't]." Judging by her makeup-free Instagram snaps, the pop star's effort to be extra diligent has truly made a difference. Even without the help of makeup, her face looks super healthy and glowing.
Sabrina Carpenter really enjoys wearing makeup
As it happens, Sabrina Carpenter also loves makeup. "I started wearing makeup from a very young age," she shared in her "Beauty Secrets" segment, noting that she learned a lot of tricks from her mother, who was a dancer. Over time, the former Disney star gradually got better at applying products thanks to all the talented professionals she worked with, and became close to, on set. "I've kinda been able to find my staple routine and what works for me really well. So yeah, it's definitely changed a lot over the years," Carpenter added. Sometimes, she even skips hiring a professional and just does her own makeup for shows, such as when she opened for her close friend Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour stop in Buenos Aires, in 2023.
With just a few products, including her go-to blush, lip liner, and lip gloss combo, she was ready to go. "I did not know she did her own makeup," one fan reacted to a TikTok post showing the "Nonsense" hitmaker getting ready backstage. Previously, in 2020, the "Girl Meets World" star also provided a step-by-step guide on how to achieve her signature beauty look in just under 10 minutes, for Allure. "I tend to go a little bit more natural," Carpenter acknowledged. "Sometimes more, sometimes less." But even before applying any products, the pint-sized artist looked naturally flawless and glowing. Like she didn't even need to cover and conceal. As one fan quipped in the comments, "I wouldn't even wear makeup if I looked like her!"