Sabrina Carpenter Is Still A Fresh-Faced Star Without Makeup

Sabrina Carpenter has effectively taken over social media with chart-topping songs like "Espresso" and "Please Please Please," alongside the pop star's signature beauty look. On TikTok, thousands of fans have tried to replicate Carpenter's Barbie-inspired look consisting of rosy flushed cheeks (remember, there's no such thing as too much blush!), full ombré lips, and bright, sparkly eyes. Freshness, according to her makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez — who has also worked with plenty of other gorgeous A-listers including Gigi Hadid and Demi Moore — is the key to the former Disney star's trademark aesthetic. "You never want to go in too heavy," Gonzalez warned E! News in May 2024. The exception to that rule, however, is blush. "I love to give [Sabrina] a doll-look and so the blush takes the place of highlight because it lifts the face," she detailed, adding, "Blush is the new highlight for me."

Thanks to her go-to makeup artist's expert touch, Carpenter always looks stunning and effortlessly radiant both onstage and off, but what does the pop star and actor — who is currently dating fellow up-and-comer Barry Keoghan at the time of writing — actually look like underneath it all? In August 2020, the "Skin" hitmaker stripped down to her natural state for Vogue's "Beauty Secrets" segment, where she spilled all the tea on how to achieve her gorgeous, makeup-free glow. In the comments underneath the video, fans couldn't help but admire Carpenter's fresh-faced beauty. "She is literally one of the prettiest girls I've ever seen," one user gushed. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Rewatching this again and still can't get over how beautiful Sabrina is with and without makeup — so beautiful."

