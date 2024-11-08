Who Is Susie Wiles, Donald Trump's New History-Making Chief Of Staff?

Now that the champagne corks have been popped at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump is knuckling down to assemble his White House team for his second term. Many of his former staffers won't be returning because they've fallen out of favor with the president-elect, and one former advisor, Ivanka Trump, is done with politics and seems determined not to be pulled back in. But just two days after election day, Trump made history when he announced the appointment of his new chief of staff. Susie Wiles, his campaign co-manager, has accepted the post, making her the first woman ever to hold the high position. "Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again," Trump said in a statement (via CNN). "I have no doubt that she will make our country proud."

When Wiles made an appearance with the triumphant Trumps on election night, it was the first time many fans had ever seen her. The woman Trump affectionately refers to as "The Ice Maiden" isn't as outspoken as other members of his team. You won't see Wiles shouting at rallies the way Kimberly Guilfoyle does, or wearing a garbage bag-inspired jacket, as Alina Habba memorably did. And she's definitely not as prolific a social media user as her boss; her Instagram account was only just created on November 5. But her one post to date shows a keen wit: Responding to a snark Mark Cuban had recently made, Wiles wrote, "I'm told @mcuban needs help identifying the strong and intelligent women surrounding Pres. Trump. Well, here we are! I've been proud to lead this campaign."

