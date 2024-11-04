Alina Habba's Garbage Bag-Inspired Jacket Belongs In The Trash Bin
The race for the 2024 presidential election has devolved into petty name-calling. After comedian Tony Hinchcliffe decried Puerto Rico as "a floating island of garbage" at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally in late October, President Joe Biden fired back by quipping, "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," per CNN. Based on the White House's statement, there may have been an extra apostrophe in "supporter's," and Biden was reportedly referring to the hateful statement (not Trump voters) as trash.
Nevertheless, all the garbage talk caused Trump to glow bright orange, wearing a neon vest with his usual orangey bronzer while at a custom campaign garbage truck. And at a November 3 Trump rally, his attorney Alina Habba donned a jacket that looked a bit like a garbage bag. In a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Habba is seen walking to the stage in a dark navy jacket. The fabric has an almost reflective sheen to it, giving the puffy sleeves the distinct look of nearly overflowing trash bags ready to be taken to the curb.
Donald Trump's lawyer today. pic.twitter.com/jGdMWT9gpW
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 3, 2024
It's unclear if that was an intentional fashion choice or just a happy accident, but the controversial lawyer notably doubled down on the (literal) trash talk during her speech.
Some Trump fans have taken to wearing actual garbage bags
Another clip from the rally included a snippet of Alina Habba's eyebrow-raising remarks on the day. Among other things, she intoned, "Sundays are usually for God, but these days, Sundays are also for God and garbage. So I'm so proud to represent America's garbage," (via X). Tons of critics responded to the post, finding Habba's statement very, albeit unintentionally, funny. The outspoken lawyer wasn't the only one of Donald Trump's supporters or allies who showed up to support him decked out in their garbage bag best.
Megyn Kelly, who had an unexpected problem with Trump's Madison Square Garden rally, wore a trash bag and MAGA hat as part of her 2024 Halloween costume. "Happy Halloween Garbage People!" she wrote on Instagram. One X user replied to the clip of Habba's speech and shared Kelly's photo, along with three others of MAGA Republicans wearing literal trash bags over their clothes, all seemingly in defiance of Joe Biden's words.
The caption of that tweet read, "Soo ... weird and unhinged ... " and also included a suggestion of where those clad in the garbage bags should go next (Hint: Whatever the destination, they could hitch a ride on the Trump-branded garbage truck to get there). The divisiveness of the election is creating serious tension across the country. But once it's all said and done, Americans will likely be relieved to toss their election stress in the trash.