Alina Habba's Garbage Bag-Inspired Jacket Belongs In The Trash Bin

The race for the 2024 presidential election has devolved into petty name-calling. After comedian Tony Hinchcliffe decried Puerto Rico as "a floating island of garbage" at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally in late October, President Joe Biden fired back by quipping, "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," per CNN. Based on the White House's statement, there may have been an extra apostrophe in "supporter's," and Biden was reportedly referring to the hateful statement (not Trump voters) as trash.

Nevertheless, all the garbage talk caused Trump to glow bright orange, wearing a neon vest with his usual orangey bronzer while at a custom campaign garbage truck. And at a November 3 Trump rally, his attorney Alina Habba donned a jacket that looked a bit like a garbage bag. In a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Habba is seen walking to the stage in a dark navy jacket. The fabric has an almost reflective sheen to it, giving the puffy sleeves the distinct look of nearly overflowing trash bags ready to be taken to the curb.

It's unclear if that was an intentional fashion choice or just a happy accident, but the controversial lawyer notably doubled down on the (literal) trash talk during her speech.

