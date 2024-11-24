Kate Winslet & Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic Kiss Wasn't As Romantic As It Seemed

Few moments in Hollywood history were quite as romantic and iconic as the "I'm flying!" scene in "Titanic." However, the facade of its romance cracked in 2024 when star Kate Winslet revealed to Vanity Fair that a whole lot of movie magic went into making an awkward filming experience seem so swoon-worthy. While she watched the moment play out in her interview, Winlset shared that they had to do multiple takes because DiCaprio kept cracking up while director James Cameron had a very specific vision for the lighting. Additionally, the hair and makeup team couldn't reach them to do touch-ups without climbing a ladder. So, Winslet was left with no choice but to keep both of their makeup materials concealed in her corset and handle their touch-ups between takes.

As she watched their kiss, the Oscar winner conceded that it looked great on screen but reiterated that it was uncomfortable behind the scenes. "We kept doing this kiss, and I have a lot of pale makeup on and I would have to do our makeup checks — me, on both of us, between takes — and I would end up looking as though I had been sucking a caramel chocolate bar after each take, because his makeup would come off on me," Winslet explained. The British star has always been refreshingly open about her experiences filming "Titanic." In a 1998 chat with Rolling Stone the actor even confessed that she occasionally relieved herself in the flooded sets because it took far too long to get out of her outfit.

