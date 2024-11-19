Inside The Rumors That Hugh Jackman's Divorce Has Sent Him Spiraling Into A Mid-Life Crisis
By now, the news of "Deadpool & Wolverine" star Hugh Jackman's split from Deborra-Lee Furness is about as sharp of a subject as his staple character's metal claws. As he's navigated his new circumstances, Jackman's life after his separation has reportedly left some members of his inner circle worried about his well-being.
According to Closer, friends of Jackman have said that the "Greatest Showman" actor has recently neglected them, perhaps showing signs of a mid-life crisis as a result. "He's ditched a lot of people in his life that were steady influences and seems to be putting his whole focus on this new crowd," the source said. "They're all a lot younger than him and pretty wild." As he's left his old friends behind, he's allegedly taken a liking to a different group of personalities from the theater side of his career.
In addition to his absence, Jackman's hectic career has also raised concerns among his friends. To help ease his stress and refine his acting abilities, Jackman told People he's practiced a meditation regimen. "I thought it would really help me with my acting," he said. "That's why I sort of went and it did. It helps you be more present, more creative, more energized, more able to connect to people." However, some in his life believe it might not be enough. "It's great that he has this new interest in transcendental meditation, but he needs a good deal more than that because he's very burnt out after all the stress with [the release of this year's] 'Deadpool,'" a source told Closer.
Hugh Jackman has already moved on to a new relationship
Along with transitioning to a new crowd, Hugh Jackman has also apparently moved on from his marriage, and has reportedly been in a relationship with his "Music Man" co-star Sutton Foster. The possibility of her husband having an affair also made its way to Deborra-Lee Furness, who apparently was unsurprised by the news. "Deborra-Lee had her suspicions when Hugh started working with Sutton," a source told Daily Mail in October 2024. "Their relationship is not a secret to her."
However, Furness has reportedly chosen to avoid addressing the subject, and Jackman and Foster are also reportedly preparing to make their relationship public following the way their unusually messy relationship first began. "Time has passed for Hugh to mourn his divorce and now Sutton is over her relationship, they are getting closer to making it official," another source told Daily Mail. "They aren't going to shove it down everyone's throat. They became close friends while working together and got to confide in each other over their individual troubles."