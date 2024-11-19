Inside The Rumors That Hugh Jackman's Divorce Has Sent Him Spiraling Into A Mid-Life Crisis

By now, the news of "Deadpool & Wolverine" star Hugh Jackman's split from Deborra-Lee Furness is about as sharp of a subject as his staple character's metal claws. As he's navigated his new circumstances, Jackman's life after his separation has reportedly left some members of his inner circle worried about his well-being.

Advertisement

According to Closer, friends of Jackman have said that the "Greatest Showman" actor has recently neglected them, perhaps showing signs of a mid-life crisis as a result. "He's ditched a lot of people in his life that were steady influences and seems to be putting his whole focus on this new crowd," the source said. "They're all a lot younger than him and pretty wild." As he's left his old friends behind, he's allegedly taken a liking to a different group of personalities from the theater side of his career.

In addition to his absence, Jackman's hectic career has also raised concerns among his friends. To help ease his stress and refine his acting abilities, Jackman told People he's practiced a meditation regimen. "I thought it would really help me with my acting," he said. "That's why I sort of went and it did. It helps you be more present, more creative, more energized, more able to connect to people." However, some in his life believe it might not be enough. "It's great that he has this new interest in transcendental meditation, but he needs a good deal more than that because he's very burnt out after all the stress with [the release of this year's] 'Deadpool,'" a source told Closer.

Advertisement