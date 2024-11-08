How Did Kamala Harris & Barack Obama Meet?

In many ways, Kamala Harris' political career beyond her home state may not have been possible without Barack Obama. When she campaigned for his presidential candidacy, she was relatively unknown on a national level. His endorsements from the White House in her A.G. and Senate candidacies brought her a new level of attention. While he may not be Kamala Harris' best friend, he's been an ardent supporter for years.

It was Harris' first presidential bid that began in 2019 that demonstrated her beginning to model her career after Obama. She was one of many hopefuls to seek advice from the former president, meeting with him on a couple of occasions to sharpen her strategy and message. She then used his grassroots playbook in Iowa, though she ultimately failed to secure the nomination. But when she was tapped as the pick to be Obama's Vice President's Vice President, she further intertwined her political career with the Obamas.

Her 2024 presidential campaign after Joe Biden dropped out of the race again brought her relationship with Barack Obama to the fore. He formally endorsed her, she hired several former Obama campaign staffers, and he allegedly advised her throughout the campaign. She even picked a running mate who she thought could help bring those grassroots voters in her VP pick Tim Walz.

