Joe Biden Still Turns To Barack Obama For Advice During His Own Presidency

Getting a new job and getting trained by someone who had that job before you is a bit more serious when your job is president of the United States of America. And President Joe Biden is not above getting assistance from his former colleague and former President Barack Obama.

In a May 2024 interview with Erin Burnett from CNN, Biden confirmed that he gets advice from Obama, whom Biden served under as vice president. Biden and Burnett discussed the upcoming 2024 election, and Burnett quoted Obama saying, "This is an all-hands-on-deck moment," referring to how things between Biden and former President Donald Trump will likely be neck-and-neck. Burnett then asked about advice Biden's received from Obama.

Biden shared the guidance "Keep doing what I'm doing and to make sure, what his advice is the same advice he sort of gave me when I was the vice president: 'Look, you've gotta organize. Block and tackle,'" Biden said. He talked more about his campaign and how hard people were working to get him re-elected, adding, "And we have raised more money than any president has at this point in the campaign." Biden was feeling confident, perhaps similar to how he could've felt in 2020 when he sent a powerful message with his first tweet as president-elect.

