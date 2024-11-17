Here's What Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks About Plastic Surgery (And If She'd Ever Get It)
There's an impossible expectation of youthful beauty for women no matter what their real age is, and it can take a toll, especially on the women who make their living based on what they look like on screen. Many celebrities have sought out plastic surgery to help keep them screen-ready and desirable. Gwyneth Paltrow, for one, has had some cosmetic work done on her famous face, but she hasn't gone all in (that we know of) for any major procedures, like a nose job or a facelift. She's not one of those celebrities who were unrecognizable five years ago; the work she's had done is subtle.
When Paltrow turned 40 in 2012, she spoke to Harper's Bazaar about the anti-aging procedures she'd considered and plastic surgery was a definite maybe: "I would be scared to go under the knife, but you know, talk to me when I'm 50. I'll try anything." Well, Paltrow was asked about it again when she was 50, and she still seemed to be fairly happy with her look without any cosmetic surgery. She told Vogue in 2022, "I've earned my wrinkles."
However, that doesn't mean that she eschewed getting any work done on her face. In 2020, Paltrow became a spokesperson for Xeomin, which is an anti-wrinkle injection. She uses it, as she put it to Harper's Bazaar, so she can "look less pissed off." Sounds like it worked a lot better for her than Botox; after she tried that, she said: "I looked crazy. I looked like Joan Rivers!" (via Harper's Bazaar). Xeomin is similar to Botox; however, it doesn't have the same additives that Botox does.
Gwyneth Paltrow will probably let us know if she gets any other work done on her face
Gwyneth Paltrow took a step back from Hollywood life years ago and made a career pivot to Goop, a lifestyle and wellness brand, but even though she's not in front of the camera as much, like any of us, it sounds like she still wants to look good as she ages. Some celebrities have kept quiet about their use of cosmetic procedures and denied them when asked about it (even when it seems clear that they've done something to their face), but Paltrow doesn't see any advantages to hiding what she's done. "I think it's nice when women share, because there's a lot of shame around surgery or injectables or fillers, and it would be nice if people felt confident about the choices they were making," Paltrow explained to Harper's Bazaar.
Paltrow believes that everyone should do what they feel comfortable with, no matter what others are doing. That might mean using injectables or not; for her, it's all about being true to yourself. Along those lines, she's admitted that while she doesn't necessarily plan on getting any additional cosmetic work done, she's not going to say that she won't.
In 2020, the actor made a video for Goop with her mother, Blythe Danner, and her daughter, Apple Martin, where she let people in on some of her beauty secrets beyond the occasional injectable. Her routine includes always using a night cream and a weekly glycolic peel (in her case, Goop branded ones).