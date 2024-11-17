Here's What Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks About Plastic Surgery (And If She'd Ever Get It)

There's an impossible expectation of youthful beauty for women no matter what their real age is, and it can take a toll, especially on the women who make their living based on what they look like on screen. Many celebrities have sought out plastic surgery to help keep them screen-ready and desirable. Gwyneth Paltrow, for one, has had some cosmetic work done on her famous face, but she hasn't gone all in (that we know of) for any major procedures, like a nose job or a facelift. She's not one of those celebrities who were unrecognizable five years ago; the work she's had done is subtle.

Advertisement

When Paltrow turned 40 in 2012, she spoke to Harper's Bazaar about the anti-aging procedures she'd considered and plastic surgery was a definite maybe: "I would be scared to go under the knife, but you know, talk to me when I'm 50. I'll try anything." Well, Paltrow was asked about it again when she was 50, and she still seemed to be fairly happy with her look without any cosmetic surgery. She told Vogue in 2022, "I've earned my wrinkles."

However, that doesn't mean that she eschewed getting any work done on her face. In 2020, Paltrow became a spokesperson for Xeomin, which is an anti-wrinkle injection. She uses it, as she put it to Harper's Bazaar, so she can "look less pissed off." Sounds like it worked a lot better for her than Botox; after she tried that, she said: "I looked crazy. I looked like Joan Rivers!" (via Harper's Bazaar). Xeomin is similar to Botox; however, it doesn't have the same additives that Botox does.

Advertisement