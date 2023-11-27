The Sweet Reason Gwyneth Paltrow Took A Step Back From Hollywood Life

When Gwyneth Paltrow burst onto the scene in 1995 with a memorable performance in "Se7en," audiences immediately formed high expectations of her. Fortunately, Paltrow continued to deliver with her work in "The Talented Mr. Ripley" and "Emma," among others. In 1998, she gave the performance of a lifetime in "Shakespeare In Love" and bagged herself a Best Actress Oscar. But in 2004, the GOOP founder left it all behind. When Paltrow appeared on "Quarantined with Bruce," she got candid about what led her to walk away from a lucrative career in acting and surprisingly it had nothing to do with her lifestyle brand.

Paltrow started by admitting that she struggled after winning an Oscar and didn't even want to act anymore. The actor went on to explain that she had to deal with tremendous public judgment at the height of her stardom, and that took away from the joy of creation and the love she got from fans all over the world. So, Paltrow began to wonder if it was worth investing more time and effort into something that didn't bring her much joy.

"I think that when you hit the bullseye, when you're 26 years old and you're a metrics-driven person who, frankly, doesn't love acting that much as it turns out [...] I was kinda like, 'okay, I don't,' it wasn't like, I felt like this isn't worth doing," (via Today). Accepting that should've set her free, but it made the actor feel directionless. Lucky for Paltrow, she subsequently welcomed her daughter, Apple Martin, which made the decision a no-brainer.