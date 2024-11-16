Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Has Dealt With Some Tragic Health Issues
Jamie Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, eventually followed in her father's footsteps and became a successful actor, landing a role in "47 Meters Down: Uncaged." She also works alongside Jamie Foxx as the resident DJ for the FOX game show "Beat Shazam" and she has an incredibly close relationship with her father. But Corinne Foxx has also felt the immense toll that chronic health issues can take on a person's life physically and mentally. She believed that the horrific pain she suffered through for each of her periods was typical, but it was absolutely not.
She described the day she realized something was wrong in an interview with Essence. According to Corinne Foxx, she was lying in the fetal position on the bathroom floor due to the pain she was in. One of her roommates finally told her, "You need to see somebody. This isn't normal. This isn't how you should be feeling." Foxx then explained that she had seen at least five doctors before it was suggested that she was dealing with endometriosis, a condition that affects the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and pelvic lining that causes irritated scar tissue and potential fertility problems. There are other problems outside of pain that can be caused by endometriosis as well. It could be the cause of skin flare-ups, fatigue, bloating, and excessive bleeding.
How she finally found some level of relief
There are several potential treatments for endometriosis. Birth control, hormonal devices, and lifestyle changes can all potentially alleviate symptoms. Even just making some changes to your diet could help relieve 'endo belly' symptoms. But, as Corinne Foxx was diagnosed with stage 4 endometriosis and she had already felt the massive impact it had already had on her life, she chose a surgical route. Foxx underwent an excision surgery to remove the lesions that were causing her so much pain.
Speaking to Today, Foxx said, "I'm feeling so much better. The surgery I got changed my life. I'm in semi-pain free — endo has a mind of its own sometimes and some days aren't the best — but for the most part, I've done so much better and it's such a privilege." She credits the improvement in her life to working with specialist Dr. Iris Orbuch and becoming an advocate for her own health.
After her own journey, Foxx became an endometriosis awareness advocate. She worked as an executive producer on "Below the Belt," a documentary focusing on four women and their medical journey with endometriosis. Foxx even had the film screened for members of the U.S. Senate in an effort to fund more research into endometriosis and make affordable treatments more widely available.