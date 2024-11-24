The Drama Between Amber Rose And Beyoncé, Explained

Reality TV personality and acclaimed Donald Trump supporter Amber Rose denied that she was serious about comments saying singer-songwriter Beyoncé Knowles wants to be like her. Rose's comments appeared on social media following Knowles' appearance at a Texas rally for Vice President Kamala Harris. In her speech, published on her YouTube channel, the singer warmed hearts as she supported her endorsement for the vice president not as a star but as a "mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we're not divided."

As the speech made its rounds online, Rose took to the Instagram comments of The Shade Room, an entertainment outlet with millions of followers, and said, "She wanna be me so bad. Literally took my whole speech." The reality star was referencing a speech she made at the 2024 Republican National Convention, where she endorsed Donald Trump and introduced herself as a mother. She followed her introduction by saying, "My whole world revolves around providing for my children, keeping them safe, and giving them an opportunity for a better life." The TV personality immediately received backlash online from both members and non-members of the Beyhive, who described Rose as many things, including delusional, for thinking the R&B and country singer wanted to be like her.

