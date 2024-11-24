The Drama Between Amber Rose And Beyoncé, Explained
Reality TV personality and acclaimed Donald Trump supporter Amber Rose denied that she was serious about comments saying singer-songwriter Beyoncé Knowles wants to be like her. Rose's comments appeared on social media following Knowles' appearance at a Texas rally for Vice President Kamala Harris. In her speech, published on her YouTube channel, the singer warmed hearts as she supported her endorsement for the vice president not as a star but as a "mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we're not divided."
As the speech made its rounds online, Rose took to the Instagram comments of The Shade Room, an entertainment outlet with millions of followers, and said, "She wanna be me so bad. Literally took my whole speech." The reality star was referencing a speech she made at the 2024 Republican National Convention, where she endorsed Donald Trump and introduced herself as a mother. She followed her introduction by saying, "My whole world revolves around providing for my children, keeping them safe, and giving them an opportunity for a better life." The TV personality immediately received backlash online from both members and non-members of the Beyhive, who described Rose as many things, including delusional, for thinking the R&B and country singer wanted to be like her.
Here comes the apology
After some time being the butt of jokes online, Amber Rose told TMZ that she was only trolling. "I troll with my friends all the time," Rose told TMZ. "I did not think that was going to be international news when I posted that comment." The reality star then proclaimed her love for Beyoncé Knowles and doubled down that she was only joking.
This isn't the first time Rose has had to apologize to Beyoncé Knowles for making a "joke." In 2017 the model tweeted, "Hey Beyonce I got a secret. I am Becky with the short hair. #ianitsorry #muvalemonade," according to Cosmopolitan. This tweet was referencing Knowles' 2016 hit album "Lemonade," on which the singer revealed her husband, Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, had an affair with a mistress who was referred to as "Becky with the good hair." Based on Cosmopolitan's reports, Knowles' fan base, the Beyhive, bashed Rose for her comments, leading her to apologize in a now-deleted video on Instagram where she claimed that her Twitter account had been hacked.
Though Rose has issued an apology for her newest round of jokes aimed at the infamous singer, she likely will not to regain full respect from the public as people have questioned and ridiculed her support for Donald Trump since she had previously denounced the standards of the former president publicly. Knowles has not responded to Rose's apology, and based on the star's track record, she likely will not.