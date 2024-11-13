Weird Rules Royals Have To Follow With Tea

Royals have to follow some unusual routines for just about everything — from the weird rules they follow at garden parties to even the way they go to the bathroom – so it should come as no surprise that the way they participate in the British tradition of an afternoon tea is subject to guidelines the average person probably doesn't consider before downing a cup of the warm, soothing beverage. In other words, you're not going to see a royal popping a K-cup in a Keurig for a quick spot of tea or drinking it out of a souvenir mouse ear mug from Disney World. No, the royals observe protocol in everything, even when it may seem strange or unnecessary to anyone else.

Advertisement

Before we get into some of the strange rules the royals follow at tea time, it's important to note that while tea may be consumed any time of day, the tradition of afternoon tea with all the trimmings is steeped in history. It is believed that Anna, the seventh Duchess of Bedford, introduced the concept to England in the year 1840 as a way to satisfy her afternoon hunger pangs. She regularly requested that a tray of tea, along with bread and butter, be brought to her room between lunch and dinner, and the idea caught on among her social circle. By the 1880's afternoon tea served with scones, clotted cream, and finger sandwiches became a regular occurrence among high-society women in England, who turned out in their finery for the occasion.

Advertisement