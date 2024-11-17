How Becoming A Father Drastically Changed Prince William

William, Prince of Wales, is the proud father of three adorable children, who he shares with his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales. While it might be hard for some to remember a time before the Prince and Princess of Wales were running around with Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis, William himself has explained how truly different his life was, and how he's changed dramatically since becoming a dad.

Advertisement

William touchingly reflected on fatherhood back in 2016 in an ITV documentary, where he explained that he found himself feeling "a lot more emotional" after having kids. At the time, George was only 3 and Charlotte was 1 – while Louis wasn't born until April 2018. Still, William explained that having children made him realize just how precious life truly was, and how important it was for him to be there for his kids as they grew up.

"I never used to get too wound up or worried about things. But now the smallest little things, you well up a little more, you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world or whatever a lot more, I think, as a father," William said in the doc (via BBC). "Just because you realize how precious life is and it puts it all in perspective."

Advertisement