Inside Princess Charlotte's Sweet Relationship With Her Brothers

Keeping tabs on the grown-up royal drama is nothing short of intriguing, but there's no arguing that the royal children often provide some much-needed comic relief. When Prince William and Princess Catherine welcomed Prince George into the world in 2013, royal fans couldn't get enough of the little prince. Now, he shares the spotlight with his two siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Charlotte was born in 2015, and Louis followed in 2018. While Prince Louis is known for his shenanigans and hilarious facial expressions, Prince George often appears reserved and shy. Charlotte, however, has been spotted acting like the older sibling on a few occasions when she kept her brothers in line. "Like Diana, she gives the initial impression of shyness but beneath that appears to be an outgoing, fun personality," body language expert Judi James told Express (via Cosmopolitan).

Charlotte might be the middle child and the only girl among her siblings, but she often appears to be the leader of the group. According to Psych Central, it's quite common for the middle child to be independent and self-reliant. Charlotte appears to embody some of these traits, and some have noted that she appears to be the most confident sibling. Middle children also tend to develop a close-knit relationship with their siblings, and Charlotte definitely has a very special bond with her two brothers, as some sweet photographs can attest.