Red Flags In Eric And Lara Trump's Relationship We Can't Ignore
Anyone who watched Eric and Lara Trump participate in Donald Trump's 2024 campaign would likely think they made a great match. The two have frequently been spotted by each other's side on the campaign trail, and even their origin story is the kind of meet-cute that we all love. In a 2016 episode of "Fox & Friends," the couple shared how they first spotted each other while enjoying a night out in New York. Lara credited their above-average heights with bringing them together, explaining (via YouTube), "Being probably the two tallest people in the room was really helpful. I think we spotted each other across the room."
The two have been inseparable ever since, building what appears to be a refreshingly peaceful union within the often tumultuous Trump family. However, no marriage is without some eyebrow-raising issues. From a potentially unhealthy father/daughter-in-law relationship to questionable parenting choices, there are a few red flags in Lara and Eric's relationship that we just can't ignore.
They have used their kids as campaign fodder
If there's one thing we all learned about Lara and Eric Trump this election season, it's that they aren't afraid to bring their kids into politics. For example, in February 2024, Lara Trump shared part of young Carolina and Eric "Luke" Trump's bedtime routine with a CPAC crowd, proudly proclaiming that the children say the pledge of allegiance before going to sleep. The crowd didn't applaud when Lara delivered this line — something netizens on X, formerly Twitter, couldn't help but notice. For example, one user tweeted: "Seems like the crowd — well, the few who are actually there today — were completely confused about this. Absolutely no reaction."
However, this didn't deter Lara from once again using her children as campaign fodder. In late September 2024, she helped Donald Trump amp up his family man act at a rally with an in-person appearance from both children. Fox News shared video footage of the North Carolina event (via Facebook), which shows them taking turns joining their grandfather on stage. Both children appear uncomfortable in front of such a massive audience, which makes perfect sense given their young ages.
Although Eric didn't speak as openly about their children during the campaign as Lara, his silence can easily be seen as complicity. Many celebrities and politicians keep their children out of the public eye for privacy reasons, but Lara and Eric's actions suggest they may be more concerned with optics than safety. Their decision to openly expose their children to the spotlight may have benefited Donald's bid for the presidency, but it's not a great endorsement of their parenting skills.
Rumors have swirled about Lara's connection to one of Eric's siblings
In any large family, one of the major challenges a spouse can face is getting along with their in-laws. For Lara Trump, rumors about her supposed relationship with sister-in-law Ivanka Trump have threatened her seemingly picture-perfect place in the controversial family. Feuding with one of Eric's siblings could be problematic for their relationship, but Lara has vehemently denied the existence of any issues between her and Ivanka.
For example, in mid-2023, Ivanka broke ranks and sought separate legal representation in a fraud suit against her family. Lara was quick to tell Daily Mail that Ivanka's choice wasn't a reflection of her relationship with the rest of the family, claiming that Ivanka simply felt that the new attorney was better equipped to represent her than her brothers' legal team. "'She [may have] said, 'I'm going to have this person directly for me,' but [the attorneys] all work as a team," Lara shared.
However, what Lara failed to confirm was whether or not she specifically has a good relationship with Ivanka, quickly answering "We do" when asked if they rub elbows in their home state of Florida. Although this certainly isn't an admission that all isn't well between the sisters-in-law, her choice to withhold any details about get-togethers with Ivanka suggests that Lara may not spend very much time with Donald Trump's oldest daughter after all.
Their relationship has a bizarre third wheel
Most people who end up in Donald Trump's orbit become engrossed in the cult of personality surrounding him, and Lara Trump is no exception. However, it appears that her feelings for Donald may border on obsession. In an X22 Report episode, Eric Trump explained that the idea of Democrats "stealing" the 2024 election from Donald was Lara's last thought before going to sleep and first waking thought each day, which begs the question: when does Lara think about her actual husband?
Based on most of her public appearances, it appears Lara spends way more time with Eric's father on her mind than the average daughter-in-law. Furthermore, her social media accounts are littered with Donald-centric content, with even seemingly unrelated posts showing shades of MAGA. For example, an Instagram post from Halloween 2024 shows her two children dressed in garden variety costumes, but Lara and Eric subtly supported Donald by wearing a Statue of Liberty costume and a "Make America Great Again" hat, respectively. A third wheel can upset the dynamics of any healthy marriage, but especially if that third wheel is your ultra-polarizing father-in-law.
Their busy work schedules could spell trouble in paradise
Balancing work and romance can be difficult for any couple, but Eric Trump's relationship with his wife, Lara Trump, may face unique challenges with Donald Trump back in the White House. Lara was elected co-chair of the RNC in March 2024, an honor she received at Donald's insistence. Lara clearly took her role seriously throughout Donald's campaign, publicly defending him at every turn and even standing by his side during his election night victory speech.
Although it's still unclear how much of a role Lara may continue to have in Donald's world now that he has been reelected, spending more time in Washington could potentially make it challenging to maintain her allegedly family-centric life with Eric in Florida, especially if she decides to relocate. Eric has his hands full as the executive VP of The Trump Organization, and only time will tell if Lara's political ambitions and managing their ever-busier schedules will lead to marriage woes.
Donald Trump may have wanted Eric to marry someone else
It may seem impossible to imagine Eric Trump without Lara Trump by his side, but Donald Trump may have wanted that to be a reality before Lara officially joined the family. Former Trump family attorney Michael Cohen shared a surprising detail about Donald's hopes for Eric on an episode of "Political Beatdown," saying (via YouTube): "He didn't want Eric to even marry [Lara]. He had found somebody else that was working at the Trump organization that he wanted Eric to marry."
Donald's failure to successfully play matchmaker seems to have worked out well for everyone, but this anecdote does suggest that Lara wasn't his first choice for daughter-in-law. It's hard not to wonder if Lara might again fall out of favor if she doesn't live up to Donald's vision for how she will operate as his right-hand woman, and what it might mean for Lara and Eric's marriage if she again finds herself orbiting outside the president's circle of favor.