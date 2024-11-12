Red Flags In Eric And Lara Trump's Relationship We Can't Ignore

If there's one thing we all learned about Lara and Eric Trump this election season, it's that they aren't afraid to bring their kids into politics. For example, in February 2024, Lara Trump shared part of young Carolina and Eric "Luke" Trump's bedtime routine with a CPAC crowd, proudly proclaiming that the children say the pledge of allegiance before going to sleep. The crowd didn't applaud when Lara delivered this line — something netizens on X, formerly Twitter, couldn't help but notice. For example, one user tweeted: "Seems like the crowd — well, the few who are actually there today — were completely confused about this. Absolutely no reaction."

However, this didn't deter Lara from once again using her children as campaign fodder. In late September 2024, she helped Donald Trump amp up his family man act at a rally with an in-person appearance from both children. Fox News shared video footage of the North Carolina event (via Facebook), which shows them taking turns joining their grandfather on stage. Both children appear uncomfortable in front of such a massive audience, which makes perfect sense given their young ages.

Although Eric didn't speak as openly about their children during the campaign as Lara, his silence can easily be seen as complicity. Many celebrities and politicians keep their children out of the public eye for privacy reasons, but Lara and Eric's actions suggest they may be more concerned with optics than safety. Their decision to openly expose their children to the spotlight may have benefited Donald's bid for the presidency, but it's not a great endorsement of their parenting skills.

