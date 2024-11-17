Inside The Wild Rumors Donald Trump Had An Affair With Tamron Hall

Fidelity has never been one of Donald Trump's strongest suits. In addition to the various indiscretions he committed while married to his first two wives, there have been a number of other rumors linking the controversial politician to other women too. Stormy Daniels is the most well-known example, but Trump also reportedly had a scandalous affair with a Playboy model while his then-fiancée Marla Maples was expecting their daughter, Tiffany Trump. Now, another startling rumor has resurfaced regarding the former president and talk show host Tamron Hall, which journalist J.K. Trotter attempted to unravel in a lengthy Substack article.

In 2016, during Trump's initial bid for the presidency, murmurs began to swirl that he'd had a relationship with Hall, which resulted in a terminated pregnancy. But jittery news outlets held off on covering the story when they couldn't uncover definitive proof. In January 2021, Hall abruptly left NBC. Sources told People and other outlets at the time that she was upset over losing her prime morning slot to incomer Megyn Kelly, but columnist A.J. Benza, formerly of the New York Daily News, begged to differ. On an L.A. radio talk show, citing unnamed sources, Benza claimed there was a plethora of evidence Trump dated Hall in 2012.

Among other things, he apparently sent her emails gushing "I love you" and allowed her to use his personal discount at Gucci. Thus Hall's departure, Benza suggested, was a face-saving dismissal by the network. "I'm thinking more along the lines of, 'Does NBC want to be embarrassed again?'" he reasoned. "NBC feels a little guilty, looking back at 'The Apprentice' [...] They don't want one more piece of embarrassment." Months later, an anonymous podcaster ran a segment repeating Benza's claims. This got enough traction on the Google algorithm to catch the media's attention, but again, lacking hard evidence, it wasn't widely covered.

