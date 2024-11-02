Details About The Scandalous Affair Donald Trump Allegedly Had With A Playboy Model

If you find the idea of Donald Trump's illicit sex life nauseating, you might want to avert your eyes. Former Playboy Playmate Barbara Moore spilled all to the Daily Mail about her scandalous six-month affair with Trump. The tryst began in March 1993, when Moore, just 24, met Trump, then 46, at his Castle Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. She told the paper: "I remember catching Donald's eye and then I felt some electricity happening and I felt everybody in the room could kind of tell." At the end of the night, he asked her to leave with him, and thus began their fast-tracked fling.

The young glamor model confessed her surprise at their immediate intimacy that same night, saying: "I'd never been with an old man before, but he was a good, a really good lover." She also clarified: "The sex was normal, he didn't ask me to do anything weird at all." A relief — sort of. But little did she know, supposedly, what else was going on in Trump's private life. He wasn't only engaged at the time, he was expecting his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, with his fiancée, Marla Maples. Moore claims the romance dwindled around a month before Tiffany was born. And for skeptics, including a source who claims the 45th president dismissed the story, Moore offered the Mail some empirical evidence in the form of photographs from Trump's-infamous Mar-a-Lago lodging.

