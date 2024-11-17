Inside Nicole Scherzinger's Relationship History

Nicole Scherzinger's journey to finding The One hasn't been easy. Over the years, the former Pussycat Doll has made it abundantly clear that she intends to walk down the aisle and have a family someday. And although Scherzinger has been in several long-term relationships, she didn't truly find someone to settle down with until 2019. Thus, it's unsurprising that the singer admitted in a 2017 chat with The Sun: "My greatest weakness is — I'm a fool for love. A real sucker [...] The bravest thing I've ever done is loving someone and letting them go when you know it's not healthy for you, or serving you," per AP.

The singer-songwriter continued, "Then you're finally loving yourself." Although the "Buttons" hitmaker's tumultuous relationship was undoubtedly difficult for her, Scherzinger ultimately believed she wouldn't be the person she is today without all the hardships. During her 2021 chat with The Times, the singer acknowledged that she had a stunning transformation after dealing with insecurities and heartbreak her whole life. When the "Right There" songstress spoke to The Telegraph in 2016, she shared a similarly optimistic perspective on her lengthy journey to starting a family of her own.

While stressing that she looked forward to having children eventually, Scherzinger reasoned that she was destined to accomplish more before that day finally arrived. Further, the Broadway star stated that she was happy to date men who were younger than her because she was such a young spirit herself. As a result, it's unsurprising that her relationship history primarily features age-gap romances.

