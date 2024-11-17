Inside Nicole Scherzinger's Relationship History
Nicole Scherzinger's journey to finding The One hasn't been easy. Over the years, the former Pussycat Doll has made it abundantly clear that she intends to walk down the aisle and have a family someday. And although Scherzinger has been in several long-term relationships, she didn't truly find someone to settle down with until 2019. Thus, it's unsurprising that the singer admitted in a 2017 chat with The Sun: "My greatest weakness is — I'm a fool for love. A real sucker [...] The bravest thing I've ever done is loving someone and letting them go when you know it's not healthy for you, or serving you," per AP.
The singer-songwriter continued, "Then you're finally loving yourself." Although the "Buttons" hitmaker's tumultuous relationship was undoubtedly difficult for her, Scherzinger ultimately believed she wouldn't be the person she is today without all the hardships. During her 2021 chat with The Times, the singer acknowledged that she had a stunning transformation after dealing with insecurities and heartbreak her whole life. When the "Right There" songstress spoke to The Telegraph in 2016, she shared a similarly optimistic perspective on her lengthy journey to starting a family of her own.
While stressing that she looked forward to having children eventually, Scherzinger reasoned that she was destined to accomplish more before that day finally arrived. Further, the Broadway star stated that she was happy to date men who were younger than her because she was such a young spirit herself. As a result, it's unsurprising that her relationship history primarily features age-gap romances.
Nick Hexum arguably changed the trajectory of her entire career
Before Nicole Scherzinger shot to fame as a member of The Pussycat Dolls, she was in a relationship with Nick Hexum, the frontman of the rock band 311. The happy couple reportedly started dating after meeting at a party in 2000, and the rocker popped the question just two years later. In 2001, 311 released a song entitled "Amber," and it didn't take long for people to assume that Hexum had penned the track as an ode to his partner. However, when the topic of the song's muse came up in his Song Facts interview, the rocker played it coy, claiming that he used the color amber to describe the aura of a warm and soothing person.
Meanwhile, when Scherzinger appeared on VH1's "Behind The Music," she confirmed that she was an up-and-comer in the music industry during their relationship, so the pop star was happy to soak up Hexum's expertise and even handed the reins of her career to him. At one point, will.I.am offered Scherzinger the opportunity to join The Black Eyed Peas, but Hexum steered her away from it because he wanted her to shine solo.
As a result, Fergie ended up nabbing the coveted spot and the rest is history. Scherzinger also confessed that her relationship with Hexum wasn't fulfilling because he was always away touring, while she was home alone writing music in their studio. They ultimately parted ways in the middle of 2003, and Scherzinger disclosed that she felt completely lost and insecure without him because of just how much Hexum influenced her career.
She was in a long-term relationship with Lewis Hamilton
Nicole Scherzinger started dating Lewis Hamilton in 2007 after their paths crossed at an MTV Awards event. Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2009, the former Pussycat Dolls lead revealed that although she and her beau were from different backgrounds, they still had tons of shared values. "We are both driven people who are serious about our work, so we are very supportive of the time we do have together," Scherzinger noted. As the years went by, there was naturally some speculation about when or if the celebrity couple would ever tie the knot. The F1 world champion even told E! News in 2014 that his family was eagerly waiting for him to lock things down with his long-term partner.
While Hamilton conceded that he could see himself marrying Scherzinger someday, he wasn't rushing to pop the question because they were both prioritizing their careers. Unfortunately, the "When I Grow Up" hitmaker never got to walk down the aisle with him because they went their separate ways in February 2015. At the time, a confidant divulged to The Sun that the race car driver's aversion to marriage had been the reason for their downfall. They even asserted that the once-happy couple had been at odds for a while because Hamilton didn't have any concrete plans for the future of their relationship.
However, in a statement shared by People around the time of their split, Scherzinger clarified that they continued to love each other while admitting, "I'm devastated that it didn't work out. It was the hardest decision we had to make, but we made it together."
Nicole Scherzinger had a private relationship with Grigor Dimitrov
After Nicole Scherzinger ended things with Lewis Hamilton, she fell hard for tennis player Grigor Dimitrov, who was notably 13 years her junior. In November 2015, a source informed The Sun that the pair were head over heels in love and desperately trying to keep their romance private to protect it. The insider also claimed that Hamilton wasn't too happy about his ex's new love and was vying for her attention (to no avail). For the next couple of years, Scherzinger and Dimitrov got to keep their wish of keeping their relationship private.
However, the tennis star couldn't help but give a shout-out to his partner when he won the ATP Singles in 2017. "I want to thank one person here, my girlfriend, Nicole. She's somewhere hiding. She deserves quite a bit of credit this week, she's been amazing," Dimitrov gushed, per the Daily Mail. He later acknowledged to Mr. Porter, in June 2018, that their relationship was hard work, noting, "It's not easy. The schedules are very heavy. But she's doing a better job than I am at being able to come to most of the places I'm at."
Then, in July 2018, Scherzinger stirred breakup rumors by posting cryptic Instagram Stories featuring quotes about loving yourself and loving someone at their worst. But an insider wasted no time clarifying to Us Weekly that their flame still burned brightly. Unfortunately, it wasn't for too much longer, as they reportedly parted ways in 2019. According to The Sun, sadly, the celebrity couple's jam-packed schedules left no room for romance.
She found the man of her dreams in Thom Evans
While Nicole Scherzinger served as a judge on "The X Factor: Celebrity" in 2019, she fell in love with a contestant on the show: Scottish rugby player Thom Evans. Speaking to The Sun in 2020, Evans professed that he wasn't actively trying to pursue Scherzinger because he figured she was way too good for him. However, all that changed when Try Star, the band he was in on the show, was about to be evicted, and the "Baby Love" songstress voted to keep them in. The trio couldn't let Scherzinger's kindness go unrewarded, so they went to her dressing room to thank her, and Evans felt instantly drawn to the pop star. While he was intimidated by the prospect of asking her out, Evans remembered a pearl of wisdom his grandma had shared with him: "If you don't ask, you don't get," and did it anyway.
Suffice it to say, both Scherzinger and Evans were grateful he made the first move. During a subsequent chat with Extra, in November 2020, the Broadway star enthused, "He's just my partner in crime." Scherzinger added, "He's my best friend, and we love to laugh together. We are real big goofballs. We laugh together, we dance together, we sing together, we cook together [...] He's my man, my life, my dreams." Given all this, it's unsurprising that Evans popped the question in June 2023 while they were taking a scenic walk on the beach.
Nicole Scherzinger has reportedly had several casual flings
Although Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger had long broken up by June 2015, the Formula 1 driver still took to Instagram to pen a sweet birthday message for her. "Dear friend, Through the years we shared a lot, I wouldn't have changed a thing. All the experiences made me the man I'm proud to be right now," he wrote, per The Mirror. "The memories together will never be taken away no matter how old we get and I'm thankful for the time we had." However, chances are the pop star missed his tribute because she was busy making out with 23-year-old Swiss footballer Patjim Kasami in Mykonos at the time. As relationship rumors started flying, a Daily Mail source insisted that they weren't dating and simply happened to run into each other while vacationing.
And that account certainly proved to be true because we never saw them together outside of Greece. Additionally, there was also speculation that Scherzinger was one of the many famous women that Harry Styles has dated, albeit casually. Their paths first crossed when the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker was a contestant on the seventh season of "The X Factor" and Scherzinger was acting as a guest judge. Later, an insider dished to The Sun that although the unlikely duo had maintained a professional relationship on the show, they "hooked up" when Styles was 19 and the "Where You Are" singer was 35. Meanwhile, an onlooker informed the tabloid that the pair was packing on the PDA at Sony's Brit Awards afterparty. Ultimately, though, it doesn't seem like things ever got serious.