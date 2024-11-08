The Most Famous Women Harry Styles Has Ever Dated

Harry Styles' dating history is lengthy and includes an A-list singer, famous actors, and plenty of models. While the "Golden" singer consistently dates people in the spotlight, he is adamant about keeping his love life private. In fact, he has barely ever confirmed any of his relationships. Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2022, Styles admitted that it was difficult to date as a public figure because he had to awkwardly warn all his romantic partners early on of all the ways in which the media could twist their relationship.

"I've never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it's benefited me positively," Styles explained. He asserted that he had made his peace with the fact that the media wouldn't ever stop twisting the truth of his life and he had no desire to try and sway the public narrative in a more favorable direction. The "Adore You" singer also touched on the struggles of dating in the limelight during his 2020 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," saying, "It's always kind of a balance thing, because you want to date normally but then, you also want to protect it so it can be normal." Ultimately, all he could do was hope that he had formed a strong enough relationship with someone before the media storm began. Although Styles had remained coy about his relationships, he still stopped a show once to offer a little bit of friendly advice to a fan about her dating life.

