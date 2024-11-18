The Brutal Jab At Prince Harry From A Game Show
Prince Harry has lived a wild and tragic life as a member of the royal family, a service member in the British armed forces, and in his role as a philanthropist and activist. However, it seems that he's best known for a few other accomplishments — at least when it comes to a randomly selected group of 100 Americans polled by the producers of "Family Feud." Specifically, it seems his marriage to Meghan Markle is at the front of most people's minds.
In a recent episode of the popular Steve Harvey-hosted game show, which the show posted to YouTube on November 1, 2024, the Colley family faced off against the Hernandez family. One member from each family was called to the center podium for a new round, after which Harvey asked them to name "something people know about Prince Harry," with six possible answers up for grabs.
Fabian Hernandez was quickest on the buzzer and suggested, "He's married to Meghan Markle!" The answer seemed to stun Harvey, who could only respond, "Come on, boy!" However, to Harvey's disbelief, it turned out to be the top answer, with 31 of the 100 people surveyed stating it as the first thing that came to mind when thinking about Prince Harry. That said, the rest of the "Family Feud" board had a savage burn lying in wait.
One other answer on the Family Feud board felt downright mean
After Fabian Hernandez successfully guessed the top answer on the recent episode of "Family Feud," the rest of the Hernandez family received a chance to join in and guess the other five answers. However, despite their best efforts, it seems pollers did not immediately associate Prince Harry with his brother, Prince William — though, the two princes have been locked in a feud for years – or his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In fact, him being a prince was only the fourth answer on the board. Once the Hernandez family struck out, the Colleys had a chance to steal.
Taking a shot in the dark, the Colley family threw out the fact that Prince Harry is a ginger, and this proved to be the third most commonly known fact about the Duke of Sussex, following his title as Princess Diana's son. After the Colleys correctly guessed an answer and won the round, the final answers were revealed, with four pollers calling Prince Harry a "hottie" and the sixth — and most surprisingly mean — answer simply reading "balding." The answer earned a round of laughter from the audience and a look of confusion from "Family Feud" host Steve Harvey, as it is Prince William who often gets roasted for his thinning hair.
What makes the game show's dig at Prince Harry even more brutal is that he and Meghan Markle now live in California. They moved into their Montecito mansion back in 2020 after they stepped back from their roles in the royal family. This means there's a possibility that Harry was sitting back and relaxing with his wife and kids to enjoy a friendly episode of "Family Feud," only to get something of an ego check.