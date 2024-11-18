The Brutal Jab At Prince Harry From A Game Show

Prince Harry has lived a wild and tragic life as a member of the royal family, a service member in the British armed forces, and in his role as a philanthropist and activist. However, it seems that he's best known for a few other accomplishments — at least when it comes to a randomly selected group of 100 Americans polled by the producers of "Family Feud." Specifically, it seems his marriage to Meghan Markle is at the front of most people's minds.

In a recent episode of the popular Steve Harvey-hosted game show, which the show posted to YouTube on November 1, 2024, the Colley family faced off against the Hernandez family. One member from each family was called to the center podium for a new round, after which Harvey asked them to name "something people know about Prince Harry," with six possible answers up for grabs.

Fabian Hernandez was quickest on the buzzer and suggested, "He's married to Meghan Markle!" The answer seemed to stun Harvey, who could only respond, "Come on, boy!" However, to Harvey's disbelief, it turned out to be the top answer, with 31 of the 100 people surveyed stating it as the first thing that came to mind when thinking about Prince Harry. That said, the rest of the "Family Feud" board had a savage burn lying in wait.

