The Prevalent Rumor That Led To A Bizarre Exchange Between Britney Spears And Kristin Cavallari

Reality television star turned podcast host Kristin Cavallari, who's gone through a stunning transformation, contributed to a rumor that Britney Spears was at one time killed and replaced by a clone. Cavallari alleges that a few weeks after she made comments theorizing about the "Toxic" singer's well-being, Spears' management contacted her to discuss what she said.

During an October 2024 episode of "Let's Be Honest," Cavallari's podcast, the online personality started discussing a conspiracy theory that a lot of celebrities have gotten mixed up in involving an elitist cabal that takes people out who speak against them and has them replaced, unbeknownst to the public. She initially discusses how she believes that this hard-to-believe occurrence happened to rapper Kanye West, but then, she quickly moves on to the case of Spears. "That's not Britney Spears. I'm sorry, it's not Britney Spears," Cavallari said of Spears' public appearances and Instagram posts in the 2020s. "Go look at photos! That's not Britney Spears." When her co-host Justin Anderson revealed that he was Jamie Lynn Spears' hairdresser at a time and he believed he would have learned firsthand of Britney's death, Cavallari said, "No she wouldn't [tell you], cause she'll get killed."

In another episode of "Let's Be Honest" from November 2024, Cavallari reveals that she was put into a group chat with Spears and the beloved singer's manager. Although, despite texting with Spears, Cavallari still seems to suspect that the "Oops! ... I Did It Again" singer's untold truth is that she's a clone.