Sam Smith Cannot Believe One Viral Rumor About Themself (And It Involves Adele)

Although some celebrity rumors turn out to be true — yes, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were actually dating and the FBI was spying on John Lennon — others, for lack of a better word, are baloney. No, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine in the midst of the "Don't Worry Darling" drama. Beyoncé isn't Solange's mom, and, despite sightings to the contrary, Elvis died in the '70s (as far as we know). Over the past few years, gossip pages like DeuxMoi have contributed to the Hollywood rumor mill. Although these sites are reliably entertaining, they're not 100% accurate, to say the least.

Sam Smith, who gained widespread recognition in 2012 after they collaborated with the electronica duo Disclosure on the song "Latch," is no stranger to internet speculation. After performing their song "Unholy" alongside Kim Petras at the 2023 Grammy's and taking home the award for Best Pop Duo,"they faced a slew of backlash from the right. "[D]emons are teaching your kids to worship Satan. I could throw up," tweeted podcast host and political commentator Liz Wheeler. As for Sam Smith's thoughts on the "Unholy" controversy? "I don't give a f*** about people's opinions who don't give a f*** about me," they told Hot Press in a 2023 interview.

Although they don't pay any heed to most internet speculation, one particularly confusing rumor stands out to Smith, mostly because they're asked about it all the time. Here's a hint: It involves Adele.