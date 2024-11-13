Body Language Expert Says Biden Can't Handle Reality Of Trump Winning In Post-Election Meetup

It's understandable if Joe Biden is less than thrilled about having to leave the White House in January — since his own vice president, Kamala Harris, was the person who lost to Donald Trump. Plus, now the GOP will be back in control instead of Democrats. "While Trump makes his statement, the first part is for the press, and the later half is for Biden himself," Traci Brown noted. "For all of it, Biden doesn't blink. This happens when we're perceiving someone or something as a threat." Trump and Biden have a rocky history, from rude nicknames to bullying tactics to rumors of a beef over lemonade, but at least they could appear civil in front of the American people.

Brown felt like this particular sit-down between the two presidents was made for both a TV or news spectacle, as well as a way to get some meaningful work done as the country prepares for this transfer of political power. This will be the last time Trump can run for president, as Heads of State can only serve two terms.

Of course, comments on X, formerly Twitter, made some interesting points about the meeting, namely how Trump did not offer an easy changeover for Biden to take the reins in 2021, thanks to the events of January 6th that happened at the Capitol. "A smooth transition when he refused to grant him the same? Trump should be ashamed of himself," one person tweeted, and others agreed.

