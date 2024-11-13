Body Language Expert Says Biden Can't Handle Reality Of Trump Winning In Post-Election Meetup
After winning the 2024 election to be the 47th president of the United States, Donald Trump recently made his way to the White House to meet with current President Joe Biden. That meeting in and of itself is historic, but what's even more memorable is how the two men acted around each other. The encounter was civil enough, with Biden welcoming Trump back to the Oval Office and saying how they would do what needed to be done to prepare for the transition of power. Trump seemed grateful to be there, mentioning how it will be a smooth transition. However, body language expert and behavior analyst Traci Brown noticed subtle moments that spoke volumes about the true feelings in the room.
Trump: Thank you very much. And politics is tough. And it's in many cases not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today and I appreciate it very much. A transition that is so smooth, it will be as smooth as it can get, and I very much appreciate that. pic.twitter.com/1ylWprWEBN
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 13, 2024
"Biden doesn't look at Trump when he says, 'We're gonna do everything we can.' So, I think he's working to avoid connecting to Trump and the situation," Brown told The List. "Of interest is that Biden closes his eyes for an extended period when he says the word 'accommodated.' So likely he doesn't want to see either his own departure from office or the things he and his team are going to do for Trump to make things smooth."
Biden supposedly sees Trump as a threat
It's understandable if Joe Biden is less than thrilled about having to leave the White House in January — since his own vice president, Kamala Harris, was the person who lost to Donald Trump. Plus, now the GOP will be back in control instead of Democrats. "While Trump makes his statement, the first part is for the press, and the later half is for Biden himself," Traci Brown noted. "For all of it, Biden doesn't blink. This happens when we're perceiving someone or something as a threat." Trump and Biden have a rocky history, from rude nicknames to bullying tactics to rumors of a beef over lemonade, but at least they could appear civil in front of the American people.
Brown felt like this particular sit-down between the two presidents was made for both a TV or news spectacle, as well as a way to get some meaningful work done as the country prepares for this transfer of political power. This will be the last time Trump can run for president, as Heads of State can only serve two terms.
Of course, comments on X, formerly Twitter, made some interesting points about the meeting, namely how Trump did not offer an easy changeover for Biden to take the reins in 2021, thanks to the events of January 6th that happened at the Capitol. "A smooth transition when he refused to grant him the same? Trump should be ashamed of himself," one person tweeted, and others agreed.