No, Donald Trump Can't Run For A Third Term In 2028. Here's Why

Many Americans are left shell-shocked by the 2024 election results, especially since President-elect Donald Trump will serve a second term after losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden, making this the third time Donald Trump has run for president of the United States. Trump's 2024 presidential campaign proved to be expectedly successful, even if his election win makes him the first convicted felon to be elected President. These unsettling aspects regarding Trump's controversial win are leading some people to worry that he could potentially run again in 2028 and become president for a third term. However, there are many strong reasons that reinforce the fact that Trump will not be able to run for president in the next election.

A major reason that Trump will absolutely not be able to serve a third term as president is because of the 22nd Amendment, which declares that no U.S. president is allowed to serve three presidential terms. According to Congress.gov, Section 1 of the 22nd Amendment partially states, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once." The 22nd Amendment was put into motion in 1947 after President Franklin D. Roosevelt served four terms.