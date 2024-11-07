No, Donald Trump Can't Run For A Third Term In 2028. Here's Why
Many Americans are left shell-shocked by the 2024 election results, especially since President-elect Donald Trump will serve a second term after losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden, making this the third time Donald Trump has run for president of the United States. Trump's 2024 presidential campaign proved to be expectedly successful, even if his election win makes him the first convicted felon to be elected President. These unsettling aspects regarding Trump's controversial win are leading some people to worry that he could potentially run again in 2028 and become president for a third term. However, there are many strong reasons that reinforce the fact that Trump will not be able to run for president in the next election.
A major reason that Trump will absolutely not be able to serve a third term as president is because of the 22nd Amendment, which declares that no U.S. president is allowed to serve three presidential terms. According to Congress.gov, Section 1 of the 22nd Amendment partially states, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once." The 22nd Amendment was put into motion in 1947 after President Franklin D. Roosevelt served four terms.
Donald Trump once said he wanted to be a 'three-term' president
Many Americans fear Donald Trump could run for a third term in the 2028 election, and while the 22nd Amendment should be able to prevent that from happening, there is a chance that Trump could attempt to repeal it. However, in April 2024, Trump expressed to Time that he was not interested in putting up the fight that comes with attempting to become the President of the United States for the third time. "I wouldn't be in favor of a challenge. Not for me. I wouldn't be in favor of it at all," Trump stated. "I intend to serve four years and do a great job."
Regardless of what Trump told Time, in May 2024, the former reality TV star went on a rant about serving more than two presidential terms while giving a speech at the yearly meeting of the National Rifle Association. "You know, FDR 16 years — almost 16 years — he was four terms," Trump said. "I don't know, are we going to be considered three-term? Or two-term?" Also, Colorado U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert spouted rhetoric about making sure Trump will serve an additional term in 2028. "We need to ensure that our Republican majority in the House remains strong, and we must rally behind President Trump to secure his third term," Boebert wrote on Facebook on November 5, 2024.
While Trump may push for a third term, the likelihood of that happening is monumentally low.