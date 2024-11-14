Prince William Gets Dressed Down In Scathing Response To His Plans To Slim The Monarchy

William, Prince of Wales is looking to the future and his role in the British monarchy — specifically, his eventual place on the throne — while attempting to change the way the royal family operates and is perceived. William told Sky News earlier this month that he thinks the focus of the royal family should be "more about impact philanthropy, collaboration, convening and helping people," with an emphasis on "empathy." While William's plans seem to be dedicated to guiding the royals in a positive direction for a new generation, not everyone was as supportive of William's remarks.

Advertisement

The comments were generally met with a great deal of praise and positivity in the notoriously critical British tabloids, but William faced some pushback as well -– not from traditionalists or monarchy hardliners, but from a member of the anti-monarchy activist group Republic. Graham Smith, CEO of Republic, took William to task for the prince's comments regarding his efforts to humble and humanize the monarchy with symbolically using "a smaller r in the royal."

"His 'r' couldn't get any smaller, to be honest. He barely does anything at all. He's an incredibly lazy man who manages to get a pretty small splashing of engagements to look like he is busy," Smith chastised William while speaking with NBC News. Instead, Smith says that it's William's younger brother, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, who could serve as an example of the future for the royal family.

Advertisement