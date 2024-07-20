Unique Challenges Prince William Faces As A Future King

Prince William's destiny was etched in stone the day he was born. As the first son of the heir to the throne of Britain, William has known since childhood that he would one day assume the position of monarch, a role held by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, for an unprecedented 70 years. When King Charles III ascended to the throne in September 2022 upon the queen's death at age 96, William bumped up next in line. Given his father's advanced age at the time — 73, the oldest British monarch to ever be crowned — William won't have to wait nearly as long for his turn.

However, when the king announced that he'd been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer, there was immediate speculation that William may sadly take his place as head of "the firm" far sooner than anticipated. With the state of Charles' health an open question (he reportedly began undergoing treatment in January 2024), William began ramping up his royal duties to pick up the slack. Meanwhile, he's also endured the added heartbreak of his wife, Princess Catherine, revealing her own cancer diagnosis.

This was an understandably fraught time for Britain's royal family, with William concerned about his father's fate while preparing for the possibility that he may be taking his place sooner than he'd expected. Read on to examine the unique challenges Prince William faces as a future king.

