Trump Won't Stop Openly Shading Elon Musk For Hanging Around Mar-A-Lago Too Much

Elon Musk might have been one of Donald Trump's biggest and most vocal supporters during his 2024 presidential campaign, but it seems the billionaire's constant presence at Mar-a-Lago is starting to become a little (read: very) overbearing. Earlier this week, Trump accidentally confirmed that Musk is getting super annoying, and during a recent speech, the president-elect took another indirect jab at Musk's lingering presence at his Florida compound. Trump praised Musk's intelligence and many achievements before subtly suggesting that he should just go home already. "He happens to be a really good guy," the divisive politician began (via X, formerly known as Twitter). "He likes this place, I can't get him out of here, he just likes this place." As the audience laughed in response, the future president quickly added, "And you know what, I like having him here too, he's good."

In fact, Trump mentioned that neither he nor the Tesla CEO could agree on what Musk is best at, since he's just that gifted. Still, pundits on X were quick to point out that the honeymoon phase appears to be over. Trump and Musk's relationship might've been thriving during the election campaign, but people reckon it'll come to a crashing end sooner rather than later. As one user quipped, "The break up between these two divas is going to be spectacular to watch." Another commented, "He hates him so much even though he won thanks to him." Plenty of other users agreed that the two men secretly loathe each other and that their public relationship is all for show.

According to several sources who spoke to NBC News, Musk is constantly hanging around Trump, trying to insert himself into important business, and generally making a nuisance out of himself. As one anonymous insider gravely warned, "He's trying to make President Trump feel indebted to him. And the president is indebted to no one."

