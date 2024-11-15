Trump Won't Stop Openly Shading Elon Musk For Hanging Around Mar-A-Lago Too Much
Elon Musk might have been one of Donald Trump's biggest and most vocal supporters during his 2024 presidential campaign, but it seems the billionaire's constant presence at Mar-a-Lago is starting to become a little (read: very) overbearing. Earlier this week, Trump accidentally confirmed that Musk is getting super annoying, and during a recent speech, the president-elect took another indirect jab at Musk's lingering presence at his Florida compound. Trump praised Musk's intelligence and many achievements before subtly suggesting that he should just go home already. "He happens to be a really good guy," the divisive politician began (via X, formerly known as Twitter). "He likes this place, I can't get him out of here, he just likes this place." As the audience laughed in response, the future president quickly added, "And you know what, I like having him here too, he's good."
In fact, Trump mentioned that neither he nor the Tesla CEO could agree on what Musk is best at, since he's just that gifted. Still, pundits on X were quick to point out that the honeymoon phase appears to be over. Trump and Musk's relationship might've been thriving during the election campaign, but people reckon it'll come to a crashing end sooner rather than later. As one user quipped, "The break up between these two divas is going to be spectacular to watch." Another commented, "He hates him so much even though he won thanks to him." Plenty of other users agreed that the two men secretly loathe each other and that their public relationship is all for show.
According to several sources who spoke to NBC News, Musk is constantly hanging around Trump, trying to insert himself into important business, and generally making a nuisance out of himself. As one anonymous insider gravely warned, "He's trying to make President Trump feel indebted to him. And the president is indebted to no one."
Trump has already given Musk the job he likely promised him before the election
Given that Elon Musk now has a government job (sort of), it makes sense that Donald Trump might want him to, er, go away and build some more rockets in his free time instead. The president-elect, who has been making shocking cabinet appointments left and right since his historic win, appointed Musk, alongside biotech investor Vivek Ramaswamy, to head a new department called the "Department of Government Efficiency," or Doge, for short (yes, like the Bitcoin). But there's a catch — Doge won't be established as an official government body. It's not clear whether Musk is peeved about this or not, but one can hardly expect Trump to share the limelight in the White House, and his billionaire buddy is one of the few people who are almost, if not equally, as powerful as he is.
Trump claimed that he created Doge to deal with the country's "massive waste and fraud" issues, and that Musk and Ramaswamy will work together to "pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies," per the BBC. The outspoken tech entrepreneur seemed reasonably pleased with the position, taking to X to let people know all about his plans for the department, while promising that everything he does during his tenure will be fully open to public scrutiny.
"Anytime the public thinks we are cutting something important or not cutting something wasteful, just let us know!" Musk wrote. "We will also have a leaderboard for most insanely dumb spending of your tax dollars. This will be both extremely tragic and extremely entertaining." We have a feeling Trump probably isn't happy about Musk stealing his thunder on X. Don't look now, but their relationship might end up on the list of Musk's messiest feuds in the near future.