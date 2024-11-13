Trump Accidentally Confirms Elon Musk Is Getting Super Annoying
Donald Trump and Elon Musk's whirlwind bromance may have hit a rough patch after the President-elect joked about the SpaceX founder's constant presence. Musk has quickly joined Trump's inner circle, and clearly hasn't left his side too often. "Elon won't go home. I can't get rid of him — at least until I don't like him," Trump quipped while speaking with House Republican leaders in Washington, D.C. (per Newsweek). Fans have taken notice of Trump and Musk's bond, with many people wondering if Musk is not-so-subtly bumping Vice President-elect JD Vance out of his role.
Recently, NBC News reported how sources shared that Musk's never-ending stay at Mar-a-Lago was wearing thin on people, and some felt the power was going to the billionaire's head. "He's behaving as if he's a co-president and making sure everyone knows it." Also according to sources, Musk was allegedly patting himself on the back for Trump's election win, which one unnamed person felt was Musk's way of forcing Trump to feel beholden to him.
Musk and Trump's relationship can't be too bad, though, considering how Trump just named Musk as co-leader of the Department of Government Efficiency, a new entity Musk will be running with Vivek Ramaswamy (via Reuters).
Elon Musk has become an honorary member of the Trump family
Elon Musk hasn't just made his way into Donald Trump's life — he's ingratiated himself with the President-elect's oldest granddaughter, Kai Trump. Recently, Kai spent a Sunday with her grandfather on the golf course, and Musk was there for the fun, too. Kai posted a carousel on Instagram, which included one snapshot of her, Musk, and Musk's son named X Æ A-12. That golf game may be Trump's last for a while as he soon takes on his presidential duties, but probably won't be.
Kai also shared the photo of her with Musk and his son to X, formerly known as Twitter, and captioned it, "Elon achieving uncle status," adding the laughing while crying face emoji. This pic proves the family dynamic is weirder than first believed. Comments on Kai's tweet included people loving the "uncle" moniker for Musk. "Elon is family now!" one person wrote. "The Trump family has officially adopted @elonmusk," posted another.
Interestingly, one comment on the tweet highlighted that NBC News source's concern about Musk overstepping his grounds. "It wasn't just Trump who won the election, Elon Musk did too. First dual-presidency?" someone asked. Despite the President-elect's joke about Musk's clinginess, it doesn't seem like the billionaire is going away anytime soon.