Trump Accidentally Confirms Elon Musk Is Getting Super Annoying

Donald Trump and Elon Musk's whirlwind bromance may have hit a rough patch after the President-elect joked about the SpaceX founder's constant presence. Musk has quickly joined Trump's inner circle, and clearly hasn't left his side too often. "Elon won't go home. I can't get rid of him — at least until I don't like him," Trump quipped while speaking with House Republican leaders in Washington, D.C. (per Newsweek). Fans have taken notice of Trump and Musk's bond, with many people wondering if Musk is not-so-subtly bumping Vice President-elect JD Vance out of his role.

Recently, NBC News reported how sources shared that Musk's never-ending stay at Mar-a-Lago was wearing thin on people, and some felt the power was going to the billionaire's head. "He's behaving as if he's a co-president and making sure everyone knows it." Also according to sources, Musk was allegedly patting himself on the back for Trump's election win, which one unnamed person felt was Musk's way of forcing Trump to feel beholden to him.

Musk and Trump's relationship can't be too bad, though, considering how Trump just named Musk as co-leader of the Department of Government Efficiency, a new entity Musk will be running with Vivek Ramaswamy (via Reuters).