Did Barron Trump Have A Nanny? Donald's Past Parenting Confession Totally Backfired On Melania

Nannies are a staple in most celebrity households. The royal family famously relies on nannies – specifically from England's renowned Norland College — as do many Hollywood parents. This made Donald and Melania Trump's 2015 People interview particularly surprising, as they insisted on a more personal approach to parenting. The 45th president proudly declared they didn't employ a nanny for their son, Barron, saying, "If you have too much help, you don't get to know your own children." He discussed his role as an actively involved parent: "I've always prided myself on being a good father." Melania, too, defined herself as a hands-on mother: "Barron is 9 years old. He needs somebody as a parent there, so I am with him all the time."

But a different reality has eked out into the press over the years. Trump let slip to the New York Post, "Yes, there is a young woman, someone who works with Barron" (via Page Six). What's more, in a 2006 Palm Beach Post profile, Melania referenced a nanny named Clare Hollywood who helped look after Barron. She admitted she spent as much time as possible with her son, but she clarified, "In one way, we still need to have a life." As for Donald's claims of being present, he told Howard Stern back in 1999, "I won't do anything to take care of them. I'll supply the funds and she'll take care of the kids. It's not like I'm gonna be walking the kids down Central Park" (via The New Yorker).