Did Barron Trump Have A Nanny? Donald's Past Parenting Confession Totally Backfired On Melania
Nannies are a staple in most celebrity households. The royal family famously relies on nannies – specifically from England's renowned Norland College — as do many Hollywood parents. This made Donald and Melania Trump's 2015 People interview particularly surprising, as they insisted on a more personal approach to parenting. The 45th president proudly declared they didn't employ a nanny for their son, Barron, saying, "If you have too much help, you don't get to know your own children." He discussed his role as an actively involved parent: "I've always prided myself on being a good father." Melania, too, defined herself as a hands-on mother: "Barron is 9 years old. He needs somebody as a parent there, so I am with him all the time."
But a different reality has eked out into the press over the years. Trump let slip to the New York Post, "Yes, there is a young woman, someone who works with Barron" (via Page Six). What's more, in a 2006 Palm Beach Post profile, Melania referenced a nanny named Clare Hollywood who helped look after Barron. She admitted she spent as much time as possible with her son, but she clarified, "In one way, we still need to have a life." As for Donald's claims of being present, he told Howard Stern back in 1999, "I won't do anything to take care of them. I'll supply the funds and she'll take care of the kids. It's not like I'm gonna be walking the kids down Central Park" (via The New Yorker).
Melania Trump still wants to look after Barron
Since his purported nanny days, Barron Trump has grown into an imposing figure. Standing at 6 feet, 9 inches tall, he now towers over his father at public events. Barron's major height transformation certainly has heads turning, but he's still remembered as the baby he once was. Shortly after Donald Trump's re-election, a 2010 Larry King Live interview clip of a 4-year-old Barron resurfaced, showing him with a Slovenian accent (via TikTok). This was a clear reflection of his mother, and while many were surprised to hear him talk like this, one user questioned, "Why are people shocked he has Melania's accent? You think Trump has spent enough time with this kid to influence his accent?"
Nanny or not, Melania reportedly wants to stay closely involved in her son's life. Following Donald's 2024 presidential win, stories emerged that she would not move to Washington, D.C with her husband. A source told the New York Post, "Melania will be the first lady, but only on her terms," so she can remain "the hands-on mother to Barron that she is." This stance confused many, not least because Barron is now an adult. As one user on X, formerly Twitter, joked, "Boy moms are crazy like girl he is in COLLEGE." Perhaps this is just a way to sidestep FLOTUS expectations the second time around — not entirely implausible given the leaked phone call where she cursed her White House responsibilities (via YouTube). She might be the first lady again, but Melania is positioning Barron as her first priority.