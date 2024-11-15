Barron Trump's Height Transformation Through The Years Has Heads Turning
Barron Trump, the only son of Donald Trump and Melania Trump, has lived much of his life outside of the public eye. But the 18-year-old college freshman, who's currently attending classes at New York University's Stern School of Business, does occasionally appear with his famous family. As those appearances have increased over the years, it's become obvious that not only has he gotten older, but he's also gotten much taller.
Photos of Barron from his father's first presidential election victory speech in 2016 show a young 10-year-old boy who stood almost to Donald's shoulder. But fast forward eight years later, and Barron is towering over his father, in a moment that reminded everyone of just how much he had grown. Baron now stands at 6 feet, 9 inches tall, which is six inches taller than his father. The sight of Barron now is surprising, but did anyone see this coming in the years leading up to his father's re-election?
Photos from Barron's earlier years show he was growing quickly
Earlier photos of Barron Trump with his family suggested the young man was on his way to an impressive stature. However, as time went on, it became apparent that he was growing much faster than anyone had anticipated. According to the Palm Beach Post, Barron passed his mother Melania Trump's height by 2017 — "Some photos in 2017 and 2018 show the pair walking side by side, almost eye to eye, and she in high heels," the outlet reported — and his father Donald Trump's height just one year later.
It was believed that Barron was 6 feet, 7 inches tall when he graduated from Oxbridge Academy in May of 2024. That means the young man grew two inches in just a matter of months. While most men stop growing at age 18, it's possible that Barron's growth spurt may not be over yet. Life MD's website notes that some men can experience spurts into their early 20s. This can be caused by several factors, including genetics, childhood health, and hormonal imbalances. Barron's father has attributed his son's height to Amalija Knavs, the young man's late grandmother. "That's how he got so tall," Donald said, "he only ate her food" (via Hello Magazine).
Barron is stepping up to help his father Donald Trump
While Barron Trump's height was indeed a surprise, it was his involvement in Trump's reelection that also has people talking. In an episode of Politico's "Playbook Deep Dive" podcast, Trump's senior advisor Jason Miller said that Barron was very active during the president's 2024 run. "Barron has been very involved in selecting or recommending ... a number of podcasts that we do," Miller said. "Every single recommendation he's had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that's broken the internet."
ABC News reported that it was indeed Barron who introduced his father to the podcasting world. Trump's podcast appearances included spots on right-wing shows hosted by Joe Rogan, Adin Ross, and Logan Paul. According to the Economic Times, Barron had the idea for his father's interview with Elon Musk on X (formerly Twitter). Trump also reportedly cleared all interview appearances with Barron first, keeping his son at the forefront of his strategy to reach the right-leaning male demographic.
Does Barron's future involve politics?
Barron's height was among the topics covered during Trump's appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." Trump confirmed his son's height as 6 feet, 9 inches tall and said that he couldn't get the young man to play basketball, though he's "a good athlete."
Trump also implied that he didn't want his son towering over him in a photo, a notion that has been addressed before. Trump author Michael Wolff told Political Flare in 2019 that Trump was envious of everyone's height. "He never lets himself be in a photograph with someone taller than he is," Wolff said. "Height is his — is one of his techniques. He uses his height — and, remember, Donald Trump is a very large man."
While Barron got the credit for working behind the scenes for his father, he's never spoken publicly about having any political aspirations. In fact, it's possible the young man may not even enter the political arena at all, as he's supposedly told classmates that he doesn't support any party. Barron's first foray into politics was over before it began, as he declined to be a delegate at the Republican National Convention, where Trump's granddaughter spoke instead.