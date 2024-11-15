Barron Trump's Height Transformation Through The Years Has Heads Turning

Barron Trump, the only son of Donald Trump and Melania Trump, has lived much of his life outside of the public eye. But the 18-year-old college freshman, who's currently attending classes at New York University's Stern School of Business, does occasionally appear with his famous family. As those appearances have increased over the years, it's become obvious that not only has he gotten older, but he's also gotten much taller.

Photos of Barron from his father's first presidential election victory speech in 2016 show a young 10-year-old boy who stood almost to Donald's shoulder. But fast forward eight years later, and Barron is towering over his father, in a moment that reminded everyone of just how much he had grown. Baron now stands at 6 feet, 9 inches tall, which is six inches taller than his father. The sight of Barron now is surprising, but did anyone see this coming in the years leading up to his father's re-election?